Well, spring is finally here. If you need further evidence, Thursday’s beginning of the baseball season should do it.
While we still see something vaguely ridiculous about teams this far north not making provisions for the possibility of snow (looking at you, Twins), absent an unusually fierce storm the Brewers should be able to get things going as planned.
It should be an interesting season. The Brewers have the pitching to compete with anybody. And they’ve got the hitting to compete with AAA teams. Their main divisional rival, St. Louis, has the opposite problem.
The season is already here for collegiate teams. The Blugolds are at 5-5 so far. High school teams won’t be far behind. The ground needs to thaw and dry out a bit, but that’s coming.
Why is a game worth spending the time here for an editorial? It’s not as if there aren’t other things happening. Eau Claire’s city council is debating the wheel tax and there are a couple referendums coming up.
But baseball holds a special place in Eau Claire. What might look to outsiders like wasted space is, in reality, an acknowledgement of one of our region’s favorite activities.
And why shouldn’t it be? We once had a minor league team over at Carson Park. There’s a reason Hank Aaron’s bust is in front of the stadium. His start in the minors came right here. His record-breaking home run was front page news for Eau Claire.
A few years ago the Chippewa Valley got an idea of what a summer without baseball looked like. It wasn’t nearly as fun. The loss was felt at multiple levels, with everyone from the Express to Little League feeling its absence. Baseball meant something more than just a game. It was a lost piece of normalcy, one of many as COVID raged.
Fans returned in 2021, and was it ever good to see that happening. Carson Park hosted 1,460 fans for the first Express game of that season. Hardly a sellout, but a welcome improvement.
Last year didn’t see lost games at the major league level, but the lockout didn’t create any warm feelings. It reminded people of the previous stoppage, back in 1994-1995, when MLB lost an entire postseason. This one, fortunately, wasn’t as severe. But when people want to see the games for the sake of the sport, it’s hard to swallow a disruption over money.
Some cities form bonds with sports that are hard to understand if you’re an outsider. You see it occasionally, but it’s most often at the top of the professional levels. Think Green Bay and the Packers. There’s no rational way a market that size should be competitive, but the passion of fans in the region means they punch well above their weight.
Eau Claire has a bond like that with baseball. You certainly see it with the following local high schools have. But it shows up in other areas, too. The sale of the Eau Claire Express a little more than a year ago comes to mind. It won’t make the owner a billionaire the way MLB teams do, but the love of the game came through immediately when Craig Toycen began talking about the purchase.
There’s still some way to go before it feels like baseball season. While daytime highs are finally above freezing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few flakes in the air before it really warms up. But with the start of the baseball seasons, we know it’s coming.