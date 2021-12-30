It’s hard to believe we have to repeat this, but please stay safe on the roads while you celebrate the new year.
Most people don’t need a reminder. But if saying this keeps someone from being in a serious crash over the next couple days it’s worth the time and effort.
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day aren’t the worst times for crashes involving drunken drivers. That title usually belongs to the Fourth of July. But the times in which people get into their cars are a bit different. It tends to be later, even into the early morning hours. And winter brings a set of potential driving complications that aren’t present in the summer.
The pattern for alcohol sales is clear. December always outpaces any other month in the U.S., and usually by a very substantial margin. That was even the case in 2020, a year that saw alcohol consumption patterns vary wildly amid shutdowns, lost jobs and enough uncertainty to last the rest of this decade.
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism said about 40% of the traffic fatalities between Christmas and New Year’s involve drivers who are drunk. That’s a noticeable increase compared to the rest of the month.
Wisconsin bans driving if a person’s blood/breath alcohol concentration is 0.08% or higher. But there’s good reason to be careful with that number. The NIAAA said “driving-related skills are already diminished long before (people) show overt signs of intoxication.” The institute considers anything up to 0.05% a level that can result in mild impairment.
The basic issue is reaction time. Alcohol increases the amount of time it takes from the point at which you recognize something is happening to when you can respond effectively. That’s one thing if all you’re doing is changing channels on the television. It’s quite another when you’re driving a ton of steel and plastic.
Coffee or other stimulants may keep you awake, but they don’t resolve the delays you experience in reacting to situations. The only real way to resolve the issue is time.
We don’t want people to skip celebrating the New Year (though rising COVID numbers might make it wise to think twice about big parties), and we’re not naïve enough to think people won’t enjoy a drink while they celebrate. Like it or not, alcohol is part of the New Year’s festivities.
What we do ask is that people behave responsibly. Know how much you’ve had, and know when to stop. Leave plenty of time before you plan to get behind the wheel for your body to process whatever you have consumed. Having someone as a designated driver is an excellent idea.
If, despite your best intentions, you find yourself having had more to drink than you should, get a ride. People occasionally make mistakes or underestimate the effect alcohol will have. It happens. And, when it happens, there’s zero shame in taking steps to make sure you and others are safe. It’s called being responsible.
When papers plan on New Year’s coverage, they think about stories along the lines of what hopes people have. We wonder who the New Year’s Baby will be for the area. We would far rather cover something like that to begin the year than we would a tragedy that could have been avoided. We’ll bet the vast majority of our readers would prefer those stories, too.
Editorials like this are, for the most part, preaching to the choir. We know most folks will behave responsibly. But we also know there’s a chance a reminder could make a difference for someone else, that maybe someone avoids a costly mistake.
That’s it. That’s all. We hope you’ve found some things to think about over the past year on this page. We know most of you probably disagreed with us at one time or another, and that’s fine. Some of you have sent letters to the editor arguing a different position, and they’ve always given us something to think about.
Thank you for reading. Thank you for taking the time to engage with us in 2021. The letters and thoughts you send help shape how people think about the region, and we’re grateful people take the time.
See you next year.