As activities start to ramp up again there’s one unfortunate guarantee: more people out and about will mean more accidents. Some, regrettably, will be serious.
There’s no question about the need to be careful when you’re driving or participating in activities. Simple awareness and caution goes a long way toward keeping everyone safe. But it’s not a perfect solution. People make mistakes. People misjudge situations. Accidents happen.
The risk right now is that we’re caught in an odd situation. People have a year’s worth of cabin fever to burn off, but the places that traditionally host blood drives aren’t back to doing so just yet. There’s a gap between potential need and potential donations.
So, please, take time to schedule a donation. It’s one of the few things you can do and be reasonably sure that, by doing so, you’re helping save someone’s life.
The numbers are stunning. The Red Cross estimates that nearly 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily, along with 7,000 units of platelets (which help clotting) and 10,000 units of the plasma that can sustain blood volume.
Many think of blood transfusions as something that happens after a crash or major injury. But donations also help people with sudden medical emergencies. Longer term needs exist, too. Some cancer patients will also need transfusions if the ability to produce red blood cells is compromised. Sickle cell anemia patients may need transfusions, too.
Donations are screened for COVID antibodies, too. While convalescent plasma isn’t in the headlines as much today as it was earlier in the pandemic, it’s still used.
We don’t know too many people who discount the potential for transfusions to be life-saving. While research into synthetic blood is ongoing, we’re not to the point it is a realistic option. That means donors are the critical link.
Unfortunately, there just aren’t enough people donating much of the time. Various health issues knock a certain number of people out of the eligible categories. And a relatively small portion of the remainder donates regularly. For most, donations are the exception rather than the rule.
The Red Cross in Wisconsin isn’t above offering an incentive, either. Donors this month are entered for a chance to win a travel trailer that can fit up to five people. Donors through May 15 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.
Donations can vary. The whole blood donations people are most familiar with are open to people 16 years old who weigh at least 110 pounds. You have to be in good health, and donations are possible every 56 days.
The weight target is pretty consistent across the board for donations, but the opportunities vary. Platelets can be donated every seven days, with a maximum of 24 donations per year. And there are specialized “Power Red” and “AB Elite” possibilities, which are outlined on the Red Cross’ website.
No one wants to need a blood donation, of course. But that’s not really the issue. The majority of the occasions when someone needs a transfusion aren’t events they wanted to happen. Donations cover the unexpected, those moments when something has gone very wrong and your life is at risk.
At those moments, having access to blood and blood products is essential. There’s just no other way around it most of the time. And access depends on donations.
There’s an adage that saving one life is like saving the world. Chances are you’ll never know who receives your donation. But isn’t such a gift all the more commendable? It’s a service to someone you don’t know, who you probably never will. It’s a gift given without consideration of race, color, creed or any of the other things that too often divide us. It’s a pure service to a fellow human being.
If you’re eligible, please donate. Please make that appointment and follow through. There’s a lot to look forward to this summer, but a blood shortage is one piece of normal that we don’t need back.