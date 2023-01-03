With the new year finally upon us, we’d like to make a request of people. If you’re eligible to donate blood, please do so.
January is National Volunteer Blood Donor Month. The amount of blood needed in the U.S. on a daily basis is much higher than people realize, and people need to step up to ensure the supply is ready when someone needs it.
The daily demand for red blood cells is about 29,000 units, according to the American Red Cross. Another 5,000 units of platelets are needed along with 6,500 units of plasma. And the average transfusion of red blood cells isn’t just one unit. It’s typically three.
When people think about blood transfusions, they most often think about cases prompted by traumatic injuries. And that is indeed a significant source of need. But that’s hardly the only cause for transfusions. Major surgery can require it, too. So can cancer treatment, especially when chemotherapy affects patients’ ability to make their own blood.
Countering that need are the 6.8 million or so Americans who donate blood each year. That still leaves challenges. Type O negative red blood cells can be transfused to any blood type, but only 7% of Americans have that blood type. Plasma from an AB donor can go to everyone, too, but only 4% of people in the United States have type AB blood. The result in both cases is high demand and low supply, even with donors making a difference.
Then there’s the fact the nation’s blood supply must be constantly turned over. Platelets have only a five-day window for use. Red blood cells last longer, but still must be used within 42 days. So the country is never more than a few weeks away from running out, even if donors stay engaged.
The processes for donation have changed over the years. The familiar whole blood donation that people know from blood drives is the most flexible option. It takes about an hour, the Red Cross said, and donors can give every 56 days or six times annually.
Power Red donations are newer. They extract a bit more in terms of red blood cells, returning the plasma and platelets to the donor. The process takes a bit longer, 90 minutes or so, and donations are an option every 112 days.
Platelets, the clotting cells in blood, can be donated every seven days, or up to 24 times per year. The Red Cross says platelet donations are very important for cancer treatments and organ transplants. The process takes 2.5-3 hours while a machine separates the platelets and a bit of plasma, returning red cells and the majority of the plasma.
And, yes, plasma itself can be a donation. At a bit more than an hour on average, it doesn’t take nearly as long as platelet donation. And plasma donations can be made every 28 days or 13 times per year.
The bottom line: donating blood or blood products isn’t all that difficult. Even the lengthiest process generally runs less than three hours, and a lot of people spend more than that in front of the television in the evenings.
Donated blood is literally a lifesaving gift. There are any number of reasons people may need a transfusion, and a lot of them aren’t predictable. Hospitals having blood and blood products on hand, ready to go with patients who need them, can mean the difference between the patient recovering and walking out and a family planning a funeral.
If you have questions, give local blood donation sites a call. The folks who run them know what they’re talking about. And if they don’t know whether the specific medication you’re on would raise issues, they can get the answer easily enough. Uncertainty simply isn’t a reason to avoid donations.
No, blood donation isn’t exactly the most fun subject to raise this early in the year. But it is essential, and will remain so. If you’re eligible, please make the time to donate.
The recipient may never know your name, but they will remain grateful for your gift.