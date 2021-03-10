Tuesday’s temperatures were a most welcome reminder of what lies ahead for the Chippewa Valley. Unfortunately, the warm weather has also revealed what lay beneath the winter’s snow.
Spring cleaning isn’t just for the home, folks.
Plenty of communities have organized cleanup days in the spring. They’re designed to help make sure that the debris that accumulated during the winter months isn’t overlooked as the weather warms. The Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up is scheduled for April 24, with a similar event scheduled for Chippewa Falls the same day. We’re sure there are plenty of others around the region and we encourage people to get involved.
Organized by Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry, along with Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., the goal is to make sure Eau Claire looks its best as spring arrives. It’s a goal that people should support regardless of whether they formally participate. Having a community that looks good has advantages well beyond simple aesthetics.
Think about this from the perspective of a business considering whether to move. A community that is visibly run down, with trash littering streets and a palette that is more Cold War east bloc than modern probably isn’t going to come off well in assessments. A clean, welcoming appearance doesn’t guarantee success, but it at least means you’re not getting written off at a glance.
Think about it from the perspective of people considering taking jobs here. If neighborhood parks and public spaces look like satellite landfills, they’re not going to be anxious to find out what living here is like. The Chippewa Valley has a lot to offer. But we don’t get to show that unless we make a good impression.
Plenty of people like using the region’s public spaces to walk, bike or hike. All of those activities are a lot more pleasant if you aren’t constantly dodging discarded cans or bottles. That happens when people make an effort to see that their custodial role complements the natural beauty already present.
There are likely to be some complications this year due to COVID, but a month from now there’s reason to expect a substantial portion of the population will be vaccinated. Since the cleanup is outdoors, ventilation isn’t an issue at all. And social distancing is easy when you have a half-dozen people working on an acre or so. All in all, we’re not particularly concerned about the risk from cleanup events as long as people use a bit of common sense and wear masks around others.
We know we’re not really saying anything people don’t already know. But sometimes it’s worth a reminder. We live in a beautiful area. But modern life is also messy. We know we create a lot of trash, and some will escape to areas it doesn’t belong even with most people’s best efforts.
Time taken this spring to spruce things up is an investment in ourselves and in our communities. It’s a statement of confidence, acknowledgement that we want to live in a place that looks as good as it can. Sure, there are sound economic reasons to do so, as we outlined above, but there’s also the simple fact that we deserve it as a community.
Most city cleanup events focus on public areas, and they should. But please remember to take time to care for your personal and business spaces as well. We’d love to see businesses make a clear effort to look like they’re open and active, especially downtown. That hasn’t been easy for the past year, but as the pandemic ebbs it’s important to remind people the area isn’t as empty as it can occasionally feel.
It’s easy sometimes to take things for granted. We become used to the things we see and do every day. We forget how special it can be, how it looks to people who haven’t seen and done our routines countless times. It’s also easy to forget that communities take tending in order to grow and succeed.
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls have their schedules. If you live in those communities, please participate. If you don’t, please check with your own community; many will have events of their own you can become involved in.
Let’s make sure the Chippewa Valley and the surrounding region looks its best this spring, both for visitors and ourselves.