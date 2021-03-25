The recent training by Eau Claire police that focused on assessment and de-escalation of situations was a good step forward for the department. It’s encouraging to see such efforts being made.
While the fundamentals of policing are similar to what they were in past decades, there is a growing recognition that not everyone poses the same level of risk to themselves, officers, or others. A person with a knife can pose a lethal threat in some cases and a minor one in others.
Chief Matt Rokus said the training helps teach officers to “constantly assess the totality of the threat.” There’s no guarantee that efforts to calm a situation will always work. Situations can and do change. But if officers incorporate de-escalation efforts as the first option, it can only help.
The training is called ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment, And Tactics). Developed in 2016 by the Police Executive Research Forum, ICAT focuses on teaching officers how to deal with people during a mental health crisis who are either unarmed or whose weapons are not firearms. A key goal is simply buying time.
The scenario our reporter observed was role playing in which two officers had to talk down a third who played a man who was hearing voices. No role playing will be precisely the same as a real life situation, of course, but there are enough parallels to make it valuable. The scenario ended without violence, which is both the desired outcome and the most likely one for Eau Claire police.
Officers called to a situation involving a mental health crisis aren’t usually making arrests. Of the more than 4,000 such calls for service since the beginning of 2018, only 3.3 percent resulted in the officers making an arrest. Those calls are precisely the kinds of situations Rokus said the department’s recent training can help.
Importantly, the training was a clear step in following up on reforms Rokus announced last fall. In September, he said the department had made more than 20 discrete reforms to emphasize communications and efforts to calm tense situations.
That announcement was one thing. It was welcome, but a change to a policy manual means little if people aren’t also given the training to carry out those changes. The training the officers are now receiving backs up the message in a concrete way, one that should help everyone.
It will, however, take time. In September, Rokus said the philosophies behind the reforms “need to be built by policy and practice and, more importantly, built into our culture.”
Every organization has a culture. Changing those cultures usually requires sustained effort. That’s as true for a board room as it is for a police department. It was good to see Rokus note that. It’s better to see the followup this spring.
The Eau Claire Police Department’s use of ICAT appears to be ahead of the curve. It’s the 85th department nationally to train officers in the techniques, and only the fourth in Wisconsin. The test is whether it helps officers improve on results in the months and years to come.
There is obviously a long way to go in repairing wounded relations between police nationwide and the people they serve. And that’s going to be difficult as spring arrives. With it comes the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges in the death of George Floyd last summer. The trial is expected to last a month, and tension will rise as the trial proceeds.
It’s important to remember, though, that what happens with this trial is only one aspect of the current situation. It will remain important for everyone, departments and community members alike, to remember that what happens in the weeks and months following the trial will be every bit as important. There’s the opportunity for dialogue. There’s also the opportunity for that dialogue to break down.
There’s a lot of work to be done. But things like the training Eau Claire police took are steps in the right direction.