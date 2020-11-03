It has been a long couple days, and there are definitely some people who deserve the community’s thanks for their work.
The poll workers and election officials who guided voters through the process and who ensured the votes were properly recorded are little-noticed most of the time. Truth be told, that’s a good thing. If the spotlight in the hours after polls close is on those people, it usually means something went very wrong.
Think for a moment about how essential those people are, though. Poll workers face long hours. A run of the mill election can see some polling places go quite for some time in between voters. This isn’t a job you volunteer for out of a sense of adventure.
Tuesday was, of course, not your normal election. The attention paid to it by voters was far in excess of what we see most years. Poll workers in most locations didn’t have long to wait before voters began showing up, if they had to wait at all. Quite a few locations had significant lines before the polls opened at 7 a.m., with people clad in coats, jackets and masks in near-freezing temperatures to await the doors opening.
It was an encouraging sight. In such elections the poll workers are even more essential. It’s easy to see things devolving into a scrum if there weren’t people in place who were trained to keep things moving smoothly.
That’s especially true given the high passions among the most partisan of participants. Under normal conditions poll workers must occasionally deal with grumpy voters who may not have registered beforehand or who moved and didn’t update their information. And, of course, there are a few grumps who don’t even have those excuses. Poll workers don’t have a choice in who to deal with, and the vast majority handle challenges with grace and composure.
We don’t have separate polls for supporters of different parties, nor should we. We are, regardless of affiliation or preference, Americans. The mix of people at polling places is a reminder of that fundamental unity of purpose we must preserve while taking part in our civic responsibilities.
The ongoing pandemic laid another challenge before elections officials. Poll workers tend to skew older, and many are in precisely the age brackets health experts consider to be high risk for COVID-19 complications. It’s not surprising some were nervous about taking on that role, nor that others felt they could not safely do so.
We’re grateful that there were people willing to come in under such conditions, and that they helped things move easily for the majority of voters. They spent a good portion of their days, on which they had their own things to get done just like everyone else, in service to their fellow Americans.
We thank those who did so, and those who have done so in the past. While even dictatorships hold sham elections, having ones in which the vote matters depends on having trustworthy and dedicated people to oversee the polls.
By and large, Americans do trust that the polls are fair. They may not always like the results, but genuine fears about false results are not common. That’s reflected in the poll we have had on our website for the past week, about whether people were confident Wisconsin’s election results would be accurate.
A strong plurality of respondents said they were very confident. And more than 67 percent said they were at least somewhat confident in the accuracy of the results. That’s an encouraging response, given the fears being expressed in hyper-partisan echo chambers.
That confidence is only possible when trustworthy people oversee the elections. The United States has that, and we’re happy to offer them our thanks.