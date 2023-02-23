It might not feel like time to start thinking about spring after the week we’ve been through, but the reality is that it’s closer than it feels. We’re starting to see things shift to a spring slate, with conventions and events that look ahead to warmer months. Baseball players are in Spring Training, and the Chippewa Falls pool is back on the agenda.

That last item is a comparatively new addition to the spring agenda, but it’s an important one for many people. Last year it looked like Chippewa Falls might be without a public facility. Pushback from the community helped lead officials to reconsider, but the pool itself remains on something that looks a lot like borrowed time.