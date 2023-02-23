It might not feel like time to start thinking about spring after the week we’ve been through, but the reality is that it’s closer than it feels. We’re starting to see things shift to a spring slate, with conventions and events that look ahead to warmer months. Baseball players are in Spring Training, and the Chippewa Falls pool is back on the agenda.
That last item is a comparatively new addition to the spring agenda, but it’s an important one for many people. Last year it looked like Chippewa Falls might be without a public facility. Pushback from the community helped lead officials to reconsider, but the pool itself remains on something that looks a lot like borrowed time.
To recap, the pool was the subject of a 2022 committee that discussed whether to fund future renovations and repairs. And one of the decisions reached after public feedback indeed reflects a short-term commitment.
John Jimenez, the city’s parks director, noted the council approved a new heater for the pool and a new filter. Both are scheduled for installation “prior to the opening” later this year.
“The new equipment will allow us to function confidently for 3-5 years considering the state of the rest of the facility. This will also allow the pool committee, Park Board and City Council to formulate an action plan for the future of the facility.”
Jimenez pointed to a familiar step coming next: more public feedback. That’s a good move. While much of the response will inevitably be simply a person’s vote in favor of the pool’s future, good ideas can come from anywhere.
This is also an opportunity for the people of Chippewa Falls. Those who spoke up in favor of the pool last year made their point. Now it’s possible to do the same thing with the city’s longer term planning, and that’s an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed.
There’s something bigger in play, though. It’s easy to be cynical about government. There are good reasons to be sometimes. It often seems public input amounts to little more than a fig leaf for a decision that was made well before it should have been.
That’s not the case here. This is a real life example of people standing up and urging reconsideration of something that seemed like a final decision. It’s an example of local officials pausing to take that information into account and, ultimately, looking for new options.
When we say local government matters, this is precisely the kind of thing we mean. This is a purely local decision, one made by community members who are elected and who responded to concerns from their neighbors. Whether a city has a pool is not the biggest issue in the world by any measure. It’s probably not the biggest in Chippewa Falls, either. But it mattered at a personal level to a lot of people.
When those people made their voices heard, the city listened. A decision with immediate effects was reconsidered because of people who objected to the effects. It was a good example of how people really can have an effect.
Handled correctly, situations like the Chippewa Falls pool can help rebuild trust in government. They can reinforce the ties between those in office and those they serve.
We’re glad to see the way things are playing out to this point. This looks to us like a very genuine effort by city officials to not just make responsible decisions, but to include the public in the process of making them. Park Board Chairwoman Beth Arneberg said she is fond of the idea of both a public hearing and a survey. It’s a smart move, since there’s never any such thing as a perfect time for everyone to attend.
And Arneberg cited exactly the right reason for the approach: “We need to see where the community stands, and if they are willing and able to help fund it.”
That succinct comment sums up the questions that now face Chippewa Falls. It’s up to people to stay engaged as the process plays out. And it will be up to officials to consider the feedback, though the ultimate decision belongs to them.
Not every disagreement needs to be a drawn-out battle. To our eye, the people and government of Chippewa Falls are on the right path in a process that could boost both for years to come.