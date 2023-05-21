The decision last week to start setting aside money in the state budget to address PFAS pollution was the beginning of a step in the right direction.
Legislators voted to set aside $125 million to help with removal of the “forever chemicals” from Wisconsin’s environment. The chemicals, which are very difficult to break down, are a growing concern as both state and federal environmental regulators gather information.
The range of uses for the chemicals is astonishing. They’re in some cookware. They show up in firefighting foam (more on that in a couple paragraphs). Some clothing is stain-resistant because the fabric includes PFAS chemicals.
While the effect of the chemicals on people is still being studied, the preliminary information scientists have gathered isn’t encouraging. Cancers and liver disease have been linked to PFAS. So has low birth weight.
It’s more than a health and safety issue. There are significant amounts of money involved. You need only look at the budget for Eau Claire, which includes about $15 million more in its five-year plan than normal. It would, if the situation was normal, be much less than that. About $20 million of the budget is slated for work on a facility to remove PFAS from Eau Claire’s water.
The facility, when completed, will address the concerns that have led the city to shut down some wells in recent years. The city’s wells are close to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, and the contamination is strongly suspected to have come from firefighting foam used at the airport.
While Eau Claire is somewhat ahead of the game compared to many communities, this is an issue that will most likely affect almost everyone across the state. Cities large and small will need to monitor their water supplies. Many will probably require remediation to some degree.
Eau Claire is far from alone in facing this challenge. Wausau and Madison both do. Campbell, a town on French Island, is affected. All will require cleanup and remediation.
That’s going to be expensive. It’s a particular problem for communities that are already struggling with dwindling populations. Fewer taxpayers means less revenue and, when a demand like this comes along, it’s a big ask.
That’s where federal and state money must come into play. There’s no way around it. Small communities will simply lack the financial wherewithal to successfully address PFAS contamination on their own. Will the $125 million earmarked by Wisconsin legislators be enough? No. More will most likely be needed. Call this a down payment.
At least, it can be called that if the money is spent properly. There is, in what must be Wisconsin’s least surprising development, partisan sniping over the money.
Democrats, who are in the minority in Madison, are questioning why Republicans delayed a decision on how to spend the money. There needs to be serious work on identifying exactly what the money can be spent on, and the state needs to then release the money for use by communities.
Republicans are emphasizing the need to figure out what solutions may be most effective. That’s not inherently problematic. But they will need to be careful to avoid turning a reasonable justification for careful decisions into an excuse for foot-dragging.
These issues, as we’ve noted several times over the past couple years, aren’t going away. While we hope they don’t last as long as the chemicals’ nickname implies, there’s not going to be a quick solution.
The Legislature’s move last week could help. Whether it will depends on what comes next, and that’s very much undecided.