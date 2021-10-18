Colin Powell’s life was, by any measure, extraordinary. His death Monday from COVID-19 complications should serve as a reminder of what can still be achieved in our nation.
Born in New York, Powell discovered the military when he joined ROTC in college. He liked it enough to join the Army and, in 1962, become one of the military advisors sent to South Vietnam by President John F. Kennedy. His career eventually led to command of the Army’s 5th Corps, a posting as national security assistant to President Ronald Reagan, and his 1989 confirmation as the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
While in that latter role, Powell oversaw the invasion of Panama that ousted Manuel Noriega. That was followed by Operation Desert Shield, which saw U.S. forces deployed to Saudi Arabia in the wake of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, and Operation Desert Storm, which ejected Iraqi forces from the country.
It was during his time as Joint Chiefs chairman that he laid out what eventually became known as the Powell Doctrine. He said the United States should commit to war only if it had a clear objective, if that objective was achievable, if it had public support, and if the government was willing to commit sufficient firepower to win and develop a strategy for ending the fight. Those fundamental guidelines shaped a generation of military leaders.
If Powell’s military career was as sterling as it gets, there are questions about his second act as a diplomat. He served as President George W. Bush’s Secretary of State. In that capacity he told the United Nations that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. While some chemical munitions were indeed found in the subsequent invasion of Iraq, the stockpiles were not on the scale the administration claimed.
In the wake of the September 11 attacks, Powell was the first to publicly point to al-Qaida, and made a trip to Pakistan the next month to underscore the U.S. expectation that the longtime ally would cooperate in hunting the network down.
There were few indeed who would criticize Powell’s character. He was known as a trusted advisor to presidents, a valuable link between the military and its civilian oversight, and was widely viewed as a potential presidential candidate himself. Powell never took that step. A moderate politically, he could likely have corralled enough support to win the nomination. But he ultimately decided against ever being a candidate himself.
Powell’s life was remarkable. That a self-described “black kid of no early promise from an immigrant family of limited means” reached as high as he did is a story possible in only a handful of countries. The odds of anyone, let alone a child born in the South Bronx, rising to become one of the nation’s foremost voices are low. That Powell did so is a testament to how far ability, dedication and, yes, a bit of luck, can take you.
Powell’s family announced that he had been fully vaccinated against COVID. While breakthrough cases happen, deaths are extraordinarily rare: about four-thousandths of a percent of those fully vaccinated. Age likely played a role, given that more than eight in 10 fatalities for fully-vaccinated adults were among people over age 65. Powell was 84. He was also being treated for cancer.
Tributes will undoubtedly continue to pour in over the next several days. Bush called him “a great public servant” who was “widely respected at home and abroad.” Current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Powell’s death left “a hole in my heart.”
While it is fashionable in some quarters to denigrate the potential the military can hold for personal and professional improvement, Powell’s life stands as powerful testimony that such potential does indeed exist. It is difficult to see his accomplishments being the same without that initial decision to put on an ROTC uniform, and then to follow that path into a military career.
It is also testimony to the fact people can indeed succeed in the United States based on dedication, skill and ability. Powell unquestionably had to overcome obstacles — both structural and personal — to do so. But he did it. And he deserves to be an example for those who would do the same.
The United States has its flaws. It always has. But is also one of the few places where unheralded and unknown individuals can develop extraordinary talents and rise to heights deserving of their abilities. That example may well be Powell’s best legacy.