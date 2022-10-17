The story in Monday’s paper about the Mississippi River’s unusually low level probably deserves more attention than it received. It’s also a timely reminder that not everything in the economy is under human control.

Vicksburg, Mississippi, has been one of the critical points on the river for many generations. It’s a sharp turn in the river’s flow, and right now it’s ridiculously low. The river stage late last week was 4.3 feet and falling. Forecasters expect it to be at two feet by early November.