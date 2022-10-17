The story in Monday’s paper about the Mississippi River’s unusually low level probably deserves more attention than it received. It’s also a timely reminder that not everything in the economy is under human control.
Vicksburg, Mississippi, has been one of the critical points on the river for many generations. It’s a sharp turn in the river’s flow, and right now it’s ridiculously low. The river stage late last week was 4.3 feet and falling. Forecasters expect it to be at two feet by early November.
That’s a major threat to navigation. And, as much as we’re used to products travelling by rail or truck, the Mississippi remains a major trade artery. A glance at the river most summer days shows barges laden with agricultural products moving up and down the flow. Those barges remain the most economical means to transport grain and other products at scale from the nation’s agricultural heartland to ports for shipping worldwide.
While Vicksburg is some 1,060 miles south of Eau Claire, the importance of barges to agriculture means that the water level there should be of some concern to Wisconsin. That’s especially true if you’re a farmer looking at how to get this fall’s harvest shipped.
The article quoted Pablo Diaz, president of the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, as saying the effects are already visible. He said products sent through Vicksburg have already slowed considerably.
“This is going to be a really big problem if it doesn’t turn around soon,” he said.
The issue, unsurprisingly, is rainfall. Totals have been below normal for everyone from Minnesota and Wisconsin down to Louisiana, where the river finally joins the Gulf of Mexico, for months. That’s certainly the case here. Eau Claire has had 7.89 inches of precipitation since Aug. 1. The normal is about 9.36 inches, a shortfall of almost 1.4 inches.
That’s hardly the worst figure for the Midwest, which supplies a significant percentage of the Mississippi’s rainfall. Approximately three-quarters of the region is in some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. More than 10 percent is in severe drought. The picture is even worse for the southern reaches of the Mississippi basin.
Why should this be a concern for people other than farmers in the Midwest? While grain is one of the major products shipped on the river, it’s far from the only category. Grain companies are compensating by shipping less grain per barge, lightening the load but meaning less is sent per trip. Other industries are shifting away from the river barges to other forms of shipping. That’s adding to their costs.
It’s that last point that should raise eyebrows. While politicians are pointing fingers about inflation, with various degrees of plausibility, the cost of transportation undoubtedly plays a role. Rising costs there will wind up on the price tags you see at stores later. And, with inflation already high, the last thing consumers need is another factor pushing prices higher.
While the Federal Reserve may not be seeing results of its efforts to tame inflation, the effects on consumers are becoming visible. Retail sales in September were about the same as in August. About half of the 13 retail categories saw a September drop, and that included durable goods like cars and furniture. That’s not shocking considering a 6.6 percent rise in consumer prices.
The next few months seem to have some actions already cast. The Fed will almost undoubtedly continue to raise rates. International banks are looking for answers, too. The Social Security increase will help seniors, but there’s justifiable concern about whether it will be instantly wiped out by inflation.
While Americans will debate the political plans for bringing inflation back under control and for addressing the pressure consumers are under, the growing concerns about traffic on the Mississippi are a reminder that some factors are going to be outside anyone’s control. Mother Nature isn’t known for taking instructions from any party.
We’re as anxious to have things back to normal in the economy as anyone. The uncertainty we’re seeing right now hits our homes the same way as yours. Unfortunately some of the problems don’t have quick fixes.