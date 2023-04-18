Tornadoes aren’t the most common weather event in Wisconsin. Unlike other parts of the country where you know there will most likely be close calls over the course of a year, Wisconsin doesn’t have to take cover all that often.
But there’s a big difference between something that’s rare and something that doesn’t happen. That’s why people need to pay attention this week.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is an annual reminder that people need to know what to do before severe storms arrive in the area. The best known part of the week is the annual tornado drills, which take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday. (Yes, we mistakenly wrote Wednesday in our story on the drill.) That’s certainly the noisiest, with sirens around the state sounding.
The sirens are what most people rely on, but they’re not always going to be audible indoors. That’s especially true at night, when people are sleeping. So having backup ways of receiving alerts is a good idea. Weather radios can warn you of storms and other hazards. You can program them to alert for only the locations and types of warning you want. And, since they’re receiving alerts directly from the National Weather Service, they are often faster than any other way of getting warning.
Speed matters. Warning times for tornadoes have improved significantly over the decades, with most locations having between eight and 10 minutes’ warning before a tornado hits. That’s plenty of time to take shelter.
There are exceptions, though. Radar is line of sight, which means it can’t see through the earth’s curve. That means a radar’s ability to see low levels of storms is limited to the areas closest to it. The further the storm, the higher the radar beam is when it reaches it.
Since tornadoes usually descend from a storm, forming from wall clouds that are lower even than the usual cloud base, distant radars don’t always pick up the signature circulation of a tornado. If a radar is late to pick up a tornado, you could well have less time to respond.
It’s also important to remember that tornadoes are far from the only threat with severe weather. Straight line winds are sometimes capable of doing damage on par with a weak tornado. Hail can do a lot more than put some dents in your car.
The answer to dangerous weather is found in events like this week. Preparation means more than just knowing that you need to get to a basement or interior room when there’s a tornado approaching. It means knowing exactly how you should respond for every location you spend significant time in.
Homes are obvious. What about work? Do you know where you should go if a warning sounds while you’re doing your job? Schools are another place that requires plans. Most public schools are good about that, with drills annually to teach students and staff. But how many college students think about the issue?
Wisconsin averages only 23 tornadoes per year. That’s a far cry from the 96 tornadoes Kansas sees in an average year, or even the 51 Iowa endures. But it’s also more than the average of two that spin up in Nevada annually, and Alaska usually doesn’t see any.
There were 28 Wisconsin tornadoes last year, a bit more than usual. This year is off to a very fast start, with 13 confirmed tornadoes already. That doesn’t guarantee a busy year for the state, but it certainly raises the odds.
Technology gives us a better chance than ever before of knowing when a tornado threatens. But even the best warnings are useless if people don’t respond. Please take this week’s opportunity to make sure you’re ready.