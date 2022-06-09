The image of Wisconsin lakes as unchanging, permanent parts of the landscape isn’t accurate. We all know lakes change, but when you return to one year in, year out, it can take on an unwarranted sense of permanence.
Part of that is because, aside from the water levels during times of unusual rain or drought, most of the changes take place below the surface. It’s literally a case of “out of sight, out of mind.” Tranquility at the surface masks a dynamic system underneath.
Some of the homeowners along Lake Altoona know this better than most. Last August there were real concerns about sedimentation cutting off South Shore Drive properties from the lake, despite waterfront access. Dredging in February tried to reduce sediment in the Eau Claire River, the lake’s source, thereby reducing the eventual deposits.
What we saw this week, and what we’ll see in the coming months, should help residents and officials develop a long-term plan for the lake. Training this week instructed volunteers on how to map the bottom of Lake Altoona, and they’ll eventually do the same on Lake Eau Claire.
If the basic technology sounds like something Bob Ballard used a few decades ago to find the Titanic, that’s going a step too far. But the basic idea isn’t all that different.
The National Ocean Service, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says bathymetry initially described the ocean’s depth using the sea level as a baseline. But “it has come to mean ‘submarine topography,’ or the depths and shapes of underwater terrain.” Bathymetric mapping allows creation of detailed maps of the lake bottom.
Such maps allow for two obvious uses. First, it should give a very accurate assessment of the lakes’ depths. Comparing that data to future measurements will tell everyone exactly how quickly the lake sedimentation is rising, and where. The latter piece of information is particularly useful, since it can identify potential problems before they become obvious to those on the surface.
With that information in hand, officials and residents can more effectively plan lake management. The data should reveal where sedimentation is coming from, what the real rate of sedimentation is, and allow for better strategies to deal with the issue.
Remember, man-made lakes are essentially attempts to stall out natural lake life cycles. They require tending to prevent them from silting up completely, an outcome that the Lake Altoona District says would happen in roughly 25 years without any efforts to the contrary.
The striking thing about all of this isn’t that the lake needs attention. That’s a given. But the cooperative effort between Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire to purchase the $30,000 bathymetric mapping equipment and then get the training to appropriately use it is new. This isn’t a minor investment. It’s not a small step. But it does show foresight.
Mapping the lakes once only gives a single point-in-time look at conditions. That’s it. The better use, as we said, requires multiple maps as time goes by. And, since hiring a company to map the lake costs about $10,000 each time, the $30,000 investment pays off if each lake is mapped just twice. Frankly, we’d be very surprised if the mapping isn’t done considerably more than that.
Better lake management will benefit the region. This isn’t just about ensuring property owners have easy access to an aquatic playground. It’s about maintaining a genuine resource for the Chippewa Valley.
While we can’t say it will save money, the potential seems to be there. It’s generally easier to deal with small issues than large ones. Think of this as an annual checkup for the lake, a preventative step that better equips those charged with maintaining the lake’s health to do so.
The recent challenges at Lake Altoona show this isn’t quite getting ahead of the current issues. But it is a very real step to shift from a reactive stance to a proactive stance, one that allows better planning and reactions in the future.
And, in a few years when you’re enjoying being out on Lake Altoona or Lake Eau Claire, you’ll be glad this step is being taken today.