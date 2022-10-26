City officials’ comments Tuesday about the future of the transit hub and the planned apartments above it were interesting. The re-engagement of Merge Urban Development comes as something of a surprise, given the company’s prior decision to quit the project. But, absent clear and enforceable timelines, we’re going to have to stop short of even the “cautiously optimistic” view held by some officials.
The key issue for us remains whether the city can meet the deadlines required by a $5 million federal grant for the housing. It’s an unusual project. The transfer center will occupy the ground floor. There’s little doubt it will be ready on time, though Eau Claire Transit is understandably hesitant to move into an ongoing construction zone.
The parking levels above the transit center make sense, and the current work gives no reason to think they won’t be ready to go on time. The combination of a central transit center and additional parking will indeed be a gain for the downtown area.
It’s the apartments that remain the sticking point, and given the past challenges a wait-and-see approach makes the most sense to us.
To recap, the city in March increased its share of the price tag from $1.25 million to $9.55 million. It was a huge leap, with taxpayers on the hook for more than seven times the original figure. That move did not, however, remove the issues surrounding the federal housing grant.
Last month we noted the planned opening of the center in September 2023 was likely to be pushed back to the spring of 2024. That, however, depends almost entirely on the state of the apartment construction.
The continuing discussions with Impact Seven out of Rice Lake are indeed encouraging. The renewed interest from Merge is as well. But it’s hard to think the price tag for the city isn’t going to go up under any sort of deal. Merge had sought an additional $10 million from the city before walking away. Impact Seven’s initial asking wasn’t nearly that high, but neither were the apartments projected to be as affordable.
A contract with either of those companies will, presumably, include some money from the city. That adds to the taxpayers’ bill. Failing to come to an agreement would do much the same, in the form of refunding the federal housing grant the city received. The question for residents boils down to which will cost more and when we’ll get the streets around the site back.
The lesson we hope the city is taking away from all of this is that overreach and ill-considered additions to projects are not a good idea, even if there seems to be more money in it. It’s hard to argue that a transit station and homes are a natural fit for the same space. Yes, we know supporters have pointed to mixed-use facilities in other communities, but there’s probably a reason those are less than standard approaches.
The fact of a federal or state grant’s existence does not obligate any city government to indulge its inner Frankenstein and create a hodgepodge project that theoretically qualifies for said funding. That approach is what landed Eau Claire in this position, and it’s going to be an expensive lesson.
In the long run it’s probably in everyone’s interest to hope the city’s “cautious optimism” is well founded. No one benefits if the project falls apart. Aside from having to return the funds, we can’t think that Eau Claire’s standing on future grant applications would be enhanced by having this one go to pieces.
But we hope the city takes a more measured approach in evaluating future opportunities. There’s a fine line between ambition and capabilities, and the city certainly seems to have landed on the wrong side this time. Careful evaluation, including assessing whether projects make sense as a whole, is essential.
The situation remains, as we’ve said previously, a mess with precious few guarantees. But at least there now seems to be a hope that it can be cleaned up without too big a hit to taxpayers.