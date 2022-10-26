City officials’ comments Tuesday about the future of the transit hub and the planned apartments above it were interesting. The re-engagement of Merge Urban Development comes as something of a surprise, given the company’s prior decision to quit the project. But, absent clear and enforceable timelines, we’re going to have to stop short of even the “cautiously optimistic” view held by some officials.

The key issue for us remains whether the city can meet the deadlines required by a $5 million federal grant for the housing. It’s an unusual project. The transfer center will occupy the ground floor. There’s little doubt it will be ready on time, though Eau Claire Transit is understandably hesitant to move into an ongoing construction zone.