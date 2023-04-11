Over the weekend word broke that Benjamin Ferencz died. Not many people know the name. But what he did resounds through history.
Ferencz was born in Transylvania. When he was young his parents immigrated to the United States, settling in New York. They hoped to escape antisemitism in their home country. They got out in the early 1920s and the decision likely saved the family’s lives.
Ferencz graduated from Harvard Law School before joining the U.S. Army. He was part of the Normandy invasion, one of the major turning points of World War II. But it was his background in law that brought him to a remarkable moment. He was among the people dispatched to investigate the camps American soldiers were finding. He went to Ohrdruf and Buchenwald, among others. He described the latter as “a charnel house of indescribable horrors.”
When the war ended, Ferencz went back to New York and resumed his legal career. When the Nuremberg trials began, he was again called into service. His experience as both an attorney and a firsthand witness to the Nazi concentration camps meant he was uniquely suited to prosecuting those responsible for the Holocaust.
Here’s the way the Associated Press put it: “At the age of 27, with no previous trial experience, Ferencz became chief prosecutor for a 1947 case in which 22 former commanders were charged with murdering over 1 million Jews, Romani and other enemies of the Third Reich in Eastern Europe.”
Ferencz turned the camp’s own records on their creators. Every defendant was convicted. Ferencz later wrote the convictions made him feel “vindicated.”
Ferencz was 103 when he died in Florida. His final birthday was last month. He was the last of the Nuremberg prosecutors.
That is a long life by human standards. Most of us would, quite justifiably, feel fortunate to live more than a century. It’s also a reminder that direct memory of one of the worst crimes in human history is fading.
Why is the Holocaust worth remembering? It’s because it teaches us a critical lesson. The barbarity of the Holocaust was led by a nation that, during the 18th and 19th centuries, was a hub of European culture and thought. Arts, music and philosophy had all flourished not long before the Nazis came to power.
How is this a lesson? It must serve as a reminder that civilized behavior is not guaranteed. It is not inevitable or indestructible. It is something that requires constant attention and effort.
Remember, Europe lost many of its foundational writings during the era that followed the Roman Empire. Texts now viewed as key for western culture and thought were rediscovered only because Arabian scholars recognized and preserved them.
But, if civilization as we understand it can be lost, it can also be regained. Those texts were rediscovered. Germany, after decades of division and struggle, has re-emerged as a European leader and important voice for world affairs.
And, remarkably, the latter happened in a single lifetime. Ferencz and others were instrumental to destroying a genuine threat to humanity, then lived to see the nation that birthed such a monstrosity recover its status as an advocate for humanity.
If history offers us plenty of warnings and cautionary tales, it also offers hope. Neither civilization nor barbarism is inevitable. They are choices. And we must do our best to choose wisely in both our private lives and as citizens.
Tolkien wrote “The Road goes ever on and on Down from the door where it began.” But we decide where it leads.