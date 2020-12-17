In previous weeks we spoke about the need for officials to publicly receive the vaccine for COVID-19 when it became available. Several have announced plans to do so, and for that we thank them.
Vice President Mike Pence and President-Elect Joe Biden are among the people who have said they want to receive the vaccine in a public manner to reinforce the message that the vaccine is safe and ready to use. They are helping create one of the things that is desperately needed: a unified message from both sides of the aisle.
That sort of unified leadership is critical on this issue. The vaccines face some skepticism, and that’s understandable. They’ve been developed in an amazingly short time, and have received authorization far sooner than most vaccines ever would.
But it’s important to remember that much of the work underpinning the creation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was done in recent years. Virologists have long known of the risk we faced from a new pandemic. In truth, we were very lucky to avoid such a scenario when MERS and SARS emerged. And it’s worth noting both of those viruses are related to the current one.
Getting these vaccines into development relied heavily on building on the work other scientists had done in recent years. It involved new techniques, new approaches to how vaccines could target viruses. It is true that these vaccines have not gotten the yearslong reviews most do, but the basic safety and research protocols that underlie every vaccine approved for use in the United States have been followed.
Both Pence and Biden have been following these efforts closely. Both have access to advisors whose expertise in these areas far outpaces that of most. And, based on that wealth of information and the advice of some of the best medical minds in the country, both have publicly said they’re willing to get the vaccine and do so in front of cameras.
We’d point to another group that, if there were significant worries about the vaccines, would be in position to say so: the medical professionals who are currently being vaccinated. These people have lined up to get the first of two shots, and the process is moving as quickly as it can.
That group also has one significant advantage over others who might be wondering whether to get vaccinated. They’ve seen what COVID can do close up. They’ve had a front-row seat to the worst cases, while the rest of us have watched, in most cases, from the bleachers.
True, most cases don’t provoke responses anything like what frontline doctors and nurses see. Most recover without a trip to the hospital. Many who go to the hospital don’t wind up in intensive care. But these professionals have seen what can happen, and what they have seen scares them badly. That’s more than enough for us to want to avoid this virus.
There has been a little luck involved in getting to this point, along with a lot of hard work. We’re making progress, but we’re not at the finish line yet.
So, please, keep wearing masks in public. Keep washing your hands regularly with soap and water. Stay home if you’re sick. Those steps have helped bring Wisconsin back from the brink with the COVID surge that peaked just before Thanksgiving. Those measures have kept our area’s numbers declining even while much of the rest of the nation saw a post-holiday surge.
Numbers are still high, though. There’s no guarantee Wisconsin won’t face another surge. The only way we can keep that from happening is to continue to follow the protocols that have helped end the previous one. Remember, the lower the case load is once the vaccine becomes widely available, the better chance we have of returning to a semblance of normalcy in a swift fashion.
When the vaccines are available to the public, we’ll be in line to get them. We hope you are, too. And we thank Pence and Biden for being willing to roll up their sleeves as an example.