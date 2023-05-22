One of the things people don’t often realize is how we figure out story placement for the paper. While wire stories can plug in almost anywhere, we spend considerable time weighing where to put local content. Monday’s paper was a bit unusual on that count.
We don’t often place stories that originate from criminal proceedings on the front page. There are a couple reasons. First, while the claim is often made that “if it bleeds, it leads,” that’s just not true. There are usually more interesting stories to tell than crime. There’s also the fundamental issue of trying to cover similar events in a similar manner. If we put one courts story out front, are we committing ourselves to doing the same with similar circumstances in the future?
In Monday’s case, we’re reasonably confident there won’t be analogous facts in a new case anytime soon. We’d be very, very surprised if another fugitive is extradited back to the Chippewa Valley to face decade-old charges. It’s possible, but the lottery might give you better odds.
The takeaways at this point are straightforward. It would be one thing to put the time and resources into pursuing extradition of someone accused of failing to pay a traffic ticket from 2013. Such an approach would be a waste on numerous levels. But there are also charges, such as those Randy Cain is accused of, that should not be lessened by the defendant’s absence from U.S. territory.
It’s important to note that Cain has not been convicted. People may want to read things into the fact he spent the past decade in the Caribbean after skipping out on a July 2013 hearing, but there’s an important distinction between questionable decisions and actual evidence.
The reason we’re taking the time to review a point that many would think is obvious is that it offers a window into how we make decisions. Few things have the potential to alter how a story is received than the placement it is given, and we want people to understand these aren’t decisions we make lightly.
The single biggest piece of the puzzle in deciding story placement is what we have available on a given day. There are times we have more stories worthy of front page placement than space. Sometimes we can hold one of those to another day. But, when they’re time sensitive, that’s not a good option. Something has to go in a less visible position than it would ordinarily warrant.
The reverse is also true. Sometimes there are not a lot of weighty stories for an edition and something that would otherwise be lightweight winds up being promoted. That’s the nature of news. It’s rare, but some days are simply very, very quiet.
The other major factor for placement is what we have available for photos. Not every story needs a photo, of course. But there needs to be some sort of art on the cover and on our regional page. So we weigh the relative importance of the stories with whether they have photos attached.
When it comes to stories from the Associated Press or Tribune News Service, the wire services we rely on for national and international news, our editor spends time each day to look through what’s available and try to curate a range of stories. Some get their places simply because they’re interesting. Others because they’re important. The debate over the debt limit might not be the most fascinating thing at the moment, but it would be malpractice to ignore it.
Our point is that there are factors that weigh in on our decisions, especially for use of local news stories. And those factors aren’t always obvious to those who haven’t worked in a newsroom. There’s a lot of thought that goes into how we assemble the paper, and we’re always trying to do the best we can with it.