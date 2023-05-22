One of the things people don’t often realize is how we figure out story placement for the paper. While wire stories can plug in almost anywhere, we spend considerable time weighing where to put local content. Monday’s paper was a bit unusual on that count.

We don’t often place stories that originate from criminal proceedings on the front page. There are a couple reasons. First, while the claim is often made that “if it bleeds, it leads,” that’s just not true. There are usually more interesting stories to tell than crime. There’s also the fundamental issue of trying to cover similar events in a similar manner. If we put one courts story out front, are we committing ourselves to doing the same with similar circumstances in the future?