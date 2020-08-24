Sunday evening’s events in Kenosha are disturbing. In a summer that has been marked by protests and riots that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, the timing could hardly be worse.
Jacob Blake was, according to witnesses, trying to break up an altercation between two women. Police were called to the scene. Video suggests police fired seven shots at Blake from behind, at close range, after they arrived. Blake was reportedly in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital as of Monday. An attorney hired by the family said Blake’s three sons were in the car when he was shot.
Protests began within an hour or two. They escalated. The results were, perhaps, predictable. Damage to public buildings, police using tear gas against the crowds. Damage to the administration building and courthouse in Kenosha closed both buildings Monday. A car dealership was burned, and the fire spread to a nearby church.
The right to protest and peaceably assemble is protected by the Constitution. Destruction of property is not. There can be no response to the former but support and to the latter but condemnation.
Kenosha police have serious questions to answer. Protesters are right in questioning why police fired at Blake. When law enforcement uses deadly force, it should always come under scrutiny.
The response of others is also subject to close scrutiny. Gov. Tony Evers released a two sentence statement:
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."
It takes little imagination to foresee how an event like Blake’s shooting would inflame tensions that haven’t completely died down from this summer’s protests. It takes little foresight to see that people would read the shooting as evidence to support existing opinions.
And that’s what concerns us about Evers’ response. If it was an attempt to still the waters, it was a curious one indeed. To create a link between this event and past ones while implying it was, like those, “merciless” is hardly a step toward calming the situation. That’s particularly true when Evers admits in the same statement that “we do not have all of the details yet.”
Interpretations of Evers’ response have, unsurprisingly, fallen along partisan lines. Some accuse the governor of giving riots a green light. Others say it was a flawed attempt to show understanding. At best, it was awkward. Wisconsin’s governor needs to do better in such situations. He didn’t create the immediate crisis in this case, but his response lacked clarity.
There are a lot of answers still needed. We don’t know how many of the seven shots apparently fired struck Blake, nor do we know how many of the three officers shown in the video fired. We don’t even know their names yet. Without those answers, we find it difficult to come to conclusions.
In some previous shootings, the officers involved had long track records that should have raised concerns long before the officers raised their guns. We don’t yet know whether that’s the case here. That answer could raise another set of disturbing questions.
There will, doubtless, be more protests in the coming days. We hope they will be more peaceful than those Sunday night. Violence cannot be solved with more violent acts, especially when such acts obscure the protesters’ own points.
We hope the investigation into this shooting is thorough and fair. The people of Kenosha and of Wisconsin deserve no less.
And we hope the leaders of the community and our state, elected and unelected, will rise to the occasion with clarity, compassion and tact.