The proposal by the Biden administration to make community college programs free has understandably drawn considerable attention. It’s not the first time such a plan has been floated. Different proposals have ranged from the current focus on community colleges to state-run universities.
There can be little question that community colleges have, historically, been undervalued. The schools’ traditional focus on job skills has never received the level of fawning devoted to four-year institutions. In many cases they’ve been treated like the unwanted stepchild of higher education.
That was a mistake. While costs for traditional, four-year degrees have soared, community colleges have become a better and better value for students. While we agree with those who say some form of education beyond high school is essential, that message has far too often left out the relatively clear path community colleges and tech schools offer to decent jobs.
The Wisconsin Technical College System could well benefit from the plan. That makes the proposal something of immediate interest to the area given Chippewa Valley Technical College’s place in Eau Claire and the presence of multiple satellite campuses throughout the region.
Gains for technical colleges could well come at the expense, both literal and figurative, of the state’s university system. It’s hard to say how many people would shift their plans for post-secondary education, and it’s equally difficult to tease out the differences between what this plan could mean and the effects of families seeking a cheaper option amid the financial disruptions of the COVID era. But it would probably be naïve to think there would be no effect.
It’s also reasonable to suspect Wisconsin’s technical colleges will see a bump in the months to come regardless of whether President Joe Biden’s plan comes to fruition. The schools will likely be a key component for people who seek career changes in the fallout from the pandemic job losses.
The plan continues a pattern that has become increasingly apparent in the early months of Biden’s presidency. Widely viewed as unlikely to be more than a placeholder and a return to something closer to civic norms than the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump was, Biden has set his sights considerably higher than most thought he would. Rather than being a transitional figure, Biden aims to be transformational.
Doubt it? Take a look at the receipts from the first four-plus months. Literally. Look at the spending, both proposed and enacted. These aren’t the results of modest goals.
The spending, which comes on top of the budget-busting Trump years, is our single biggest concern with the proposal. Neither party has shown itself to be interested in being a deficit hawk in the past few decades — at least not as long as it has held the White House — and neither has much credibility on the issue anymore. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be a concern for taxpayers.
Importantly, the finances may be impossible to assess immediately. Different states charge different amounts for community college or technical college classes. The differences aren’t small, either. If the federal government offers to cover whatever states charge, there is no incentive to keep costs reasonable. That’s a guaranteed path to an ever-ballooning budget. If it pays a set rate across the country, how could it figure out that level without massively overfunding some states and shortchanging others?
The devil, as always, is in the details, and we don’t yet have enough to come to a firm conclusion about the proposal to offer free classes for two-year schools. We want to see the specific funding mechanisms. Would compensation for schools nationally undermine current offerings or curtail new ones at some locations? That would seem to be self-defeating. There have been rumblings for a while about possibly expanding Wisconsin’s technical colleges’ authority to approve degrees beyond what are currently offered. Would this proposal affect those possibilities?
Saying you want to offer free school sounds good. That’s why it’s being floated. And it’s not completely out of line with our country’s traditional emphasis on providing a solid baseline education. The bar has risen over the years. The days when a dropout could be assured a decent living are gone. The same goes for someone who stops after high school. There will always be exceptions, but the rule is that people who make those decisions face a tough financial future.
It may be an unsatisfying answer, but right now everyone needs a lot more information about how this would actually work before jumping on board.