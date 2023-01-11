Health agencies are beginning to remind people about checking their homes for radon. The reminders arrive each January, which is National Radon Action Month.
This is one of those easy to forget things that can make a difference. And in Wisconsin it’s particularly important. The state’s Department of Health Services says about one in every 10 homes in Wisconsin has high radon levels. Unless you test, you won’t know.
Let’s start with a quick reminder on what radon is. It’s a gas. It’s odorless and colorless. But the problem is that it’s radioactive, produced by decaying radium.
We’re not talking radioactive in a science fiction sense. A mouse scuttling through the basement won’t suddenly become a mutated, raging rodent from exposure. A goldfish whose bowl is in an area with radon won’t turn into Blinky, the three-eyed fish from “The Simpsons.”
What it can do, though, is raise your risk of lung cancer.
Of the 2,900 or so Wisconsin deaths each year from lung cancer, health officials estimate about 488 are due to radon exposure. That’s 16.8% of the total, so it’s hardly an insignificant factor.
Radon most often collects in the lowest floor of a home. Basements are a particular concern. It usually travels only a meter or two through soil. It can be pressed out by the weight of a slab or building, and if there are cracks in the flooring it will get in because the air above it is a lower pressure than the soil below.
Maps of the United States from the Environmental Protection Agency show the risk of radon infiltration into homes is highest in a band that sweeps from the northern plains through the upper Midwest and into Pennsylvania and southern New York. There’s also an elevated risk in much of the Alleghenies. The risk is a bit lower for northern Wisconsin than it is for most of the surrounding area, but we’re still at a moderate risk in this area.
Given that radon is naturally-occurring and that, even if it manages to slip through a crack it’s usually in low concentrations, why should people pay attention? The key word there is “usually.” Every now and then the gas can concentrate to levels that become a health hazard, and you’re not going to know whether that’s the case in your home unless you’ve tested for radon.
That, then, is the first step. Test kits aren’t expensive. Local health officials have sold them for $10 in prior years. You can buy them commercially, too, just make sure they’re approved by the EPA.
If you find that there’s enough radon to be a concern, there is good news. Most people think of radioactive materials that linger for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Radon decays much faster. It has a half-life of 3.8 days.
That means that if the source of the radon can be located and removed, the risk to the associated building is much reduced within just a week or two. And, even if that’s not possible, venting the air in the affected area can significantly reduce concentrations. That usually brings the levels back into a safe range.
Radon isn’t something most people should be afraid of. Generally speaking there are more likely — and more immediate — threats to life and property in the simple act of cooking a meal.
But radon is something to be aware of given the geology and moderate risk of exposure in the Chippewa Valley. It can be managed and this isn’t something that affects every home, even in areas with higher risk factors.
As with so many other things in life, knowledge is the best defense. Testing your home for radon lets you know whether there’s an issue. And, if there is, experts can help you deal with it.
Radon is a reality in Wisconsin. The advantage we have is that it’s a known risk with known responses that are effective. And, if a simple test can tell you whether those steps are needed, it’s well worth doing.
This isn’t something to fear. It’s something to manage. And, with the attention it’s getting this month, this is a good time to take action.