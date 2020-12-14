We rarely call for resignations, and we’re not going to do so here today. But we have to wonder whether anyone in the University of Wisconsin system considered the awful optics of proposing raises at this time.
Officials with the universities are asking for raises of 2 percent and 2.5 percent over the next two fiscal years. And they’re asking the state to cover the full bill, rather than the 70 percent it usually covers. The state faces an anticipated deficit in the general fund of $373 million.
Yes, we know that the legislature is going into session and that the goal will be to lay out plans for the next couple years. But when businesses are struggling to stay afloat and the damage to individuals caused by pandemic layoffs and closures continues, it’s not time to say you want business as usual.
The request initially came from a recommendation sent to the university’s board of regents, and the regents approved it. In the recommendation, the system unfavorably compared its own pay rates to those of other university systems nationally, saying it lags in both absolute terms and when adjusted for cost of living.
Both of those may be true. Other justifications don’t seem to hold up. When the plan was submitted to the regents, it claimed faculty and staff at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are targets for recruitment by “outside institutions.” But an Associated Press analysis of the annual faculty turnover report, released just before the request was made, showed 376 professors left the system during the 2019-2020 academic year. Only 21 of those cited “salary-related job changes.” That’s less than 10 percent of those who left, who represent a small fraction of the professorial numbers themselves.
It’s hard to think the claim isn’t intellectually dishonest, too. The claim was presented as an innocent university system being preyed upon by others seeking to recruit people who were rightfully Wisconsin’s. We’d be surprised if the Wisconsin system wasn’t recruiting from other states. In fact, failure to do so would be tantamount to a dereliction of duty given the charge to create an outstanding university system. No doubt the schools from which recruited faculty arrive feel as preyed upon as the writers of Wisconsin’s report.
We get it. Times are tough in academics. Everyone wants more money for their universities. When the request comes amid such difficult economic times, when the costs of attending college are causing people to re-think whether they should do so, and when universities have hardly been able to fulfill their promise of having actual classes on their campuses, it’s a hard sell. It may be an impossible one. We see very few avenues for the University of Wisconsin system to win the public relations battle it kicked off last week.
Are the difficulties and challenges the system undoubtedly faces all the fault of the current administrators and regents? Hardly. They have to play the hand they’ve been dealt by their predecessors. Problems with spiraling tuition, costs and underfunded academics are nothing new.
Playing that hand by simply saying the system needs more money isn’t a solution, though. It’s a request for license to continue the same practices. It’s a request to be bailed out, rather than an effort to find ways to fundamentally alter the game.
Right now, if we’re talking about people who need to be bailed out, there are an awful lot of folks at risk today not because their businesses were part of a flawed approach to spending taxpayer dollars, but because their business plans didn’t anticipate a once-in-a-century pandemic. There are a lot of people who are struggling to make ends meet not because they did anything wrong, but because a virus got loose.
Even if all the justifications put forth by the university system are true, and we have our doubts on some of those points, there was simply no escaping how awful, how tone deaf, this year’s request would look. It reopened debates about how higher education in this country spends its money and whether those decisions are for the primary purpose of academic instruction. It inevitably exposed the system to criticism.
Did the system need to make a budgetary request? Of course. The way this one was done, though, and the amount of money it seeks from Wisconsin taxpayers cannot help but look bad given the current situation.