Eau Claire residents and council members should never have been taken off guard by the proposal to allow a bottling plant to tap Eau Claire’s water supply. The fact they were is a problem.
The proposal allowing a new plant that would bottle and sell city water isn’t, in and of itself, troubling. It’s a proposal, and every initiative has to start somewhere. It’s easy to underplay the amount of water involved — an estimated increase in the city’s usage by about 5 percent — though that figure would grow if the plant expands.
The problem is that the proposal arrived on the city’s agenda fully formed, seeking approval without first having been the subject of discussion by either the council or the public.
Let us be absolutely clear on this: there is zero excuse for the community’s natural resources to be included in such an agreement without at least some public discussion. Agreements that effectively sell off a portion of a public resource must be subject to public debate. Whoever thought otherwise — and someone had to for it to get onto the council’s agenda in this manner — committed a significant error.
The summary lays out the proposal in attractive terms. It says the investment in a new bottling facility would top $100 million and create an estimated 58 full time positions. The average wages sound good, but we have to remember it’s an average, not a guarantee for all employees.
But the agreement isn’t a one-sided gain for Eau Claire. The city would be required to extend Venture Drive to the site, and to “design and construct a regional stormwater facility” to handle the facility’s effects. That’s not much of a surprise. Similar agreements often have such requirements.
The initial water usage would be 425,000 gallons per day in the proposed Phase I. A planned second phase would double usage. While the city would be given one year’s notice of such an expansion, it doesn’t appear that step would require additional permissions from the city.
What concerns us is that the city appears to be relying entirely on the company’s assessment of the impact its use of the water would have. The agreement says the developer “has made its own assessment of the adequacy and safety of the municipal water supply. City has made no representations or warranties in this or any regard … .”
We don’t have any particular reason to doubt the accuracy of such assessments, but shouldn’t the city at least be running its own numbers on the proposal? Shouldn’t there be some acknowledgement indicating the city has at least considered whether figures from a party with a clearly vested interest in the outcome line up?
Unanswered questions aren’t necessarily sinister. We’re not reading intent into them. But we are criticizing the fact the documents that left those questions were put before of council members in expectation of a vote with no opportunity for public input.
The council members whose objections to that moved this proposal into a public hearing are to be commended. That such a hearing wasn’t the default for such a proposal is stunning. This proposal concerns one of the most fundamental public resources any city has. As such, it is not a routine proposal, even if the forms look familiar. It should never have been treated in such a cavalier manner.
Wisconsin has, at this point, plenty of water. There’s no reason to expect that to change in the immediate future. But few in the American Southwest expected such a challenge a few decades ago. Today, that region is losing water at a truly staggering pace.
Reservoirs are hitting record lows. Unprecedented restrictions are being put in place. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook, released earlier this month, offers little hope of imminent change. Sober estimates suggest the western drought could last until 2030, if not longer.
Given that demand for water in the West will continue to rise, it’s reasonable to expect proposals to provide water from areas that, like Wisconsin, have enough will continue. Such proposals will need to be carefully evaluated. So do smaller ones like the one before the city council.
And, when proposals of any sort involve public resources, the public must has a voice in the process.