With all the damage wrought to the economy over the past year by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a little surprising that Wisconsin had such a bright spot with real estate.
Overall, the state saw record home sales and growth of 7.3% over 2019. More than 88,000 people took possession of new homes over the course of 2020. Eau Claire County’s total was down by the barest of margins: a single home sale.
Part of the reason was likely the sudden, dramatic increase in the number of jobs that allowed for remote work. Far more people worked from home last year, in all likelihood, than at any point since the modern economy was established. The tasks certainly differed, but working from home may have been more common than it has been since the industrial revolution.
Historically low interest rates assuredly helped as well. Those who remember the high rates charged in the late 1970s and early 1980s can only shake their heads at the fact a 15-year mortgage can now be had for about 2% interest.
Strikingly, the pandemic initially hit home sales. The spring saw a double-digit percentage fall in sales. It was the second half of the year when the market kicked into a higher gear. Mary Duff, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, wasn’t kidding when she called descriptions of 2020 as being up and down “a significant understatement.”
There’s opportunity here to remake the state’s economic landscape, if we’re willing to take advantage of it. An increase in people living outside major metro areas will increase demand in those places for services that more closely mirror what new residents are used to. Chief among them will likely be high speed internet, something rural areas in Wisconsin and beyond have struggled to attract.
New residents mean new potential customers. We can certainly hope internet providers see the opportunity as incentive to expand their coverage. Doing so could position Wisconsin well in an economy that many think will see far more flexibility with working from home than employers have shown in the past.
There’s another effect, though, that could well be less positive. Hot markets become much more friendly to sellers than buyers. Prices rise alongside demand, provided supply fails to keep pace. That’s economics 101.
The Chippewa Valley already sees pressure on housing prices and a challenge in providing affordable housing for those whose financial positions don’t allow for buying. The median home price for Eau Claire and Chippewa counties is now higher than $200,000. Dunn County isn’t far behind, missing the mark by a scant $100.
The inevitable result is that some people will be pushed out of the market. Others may opt out if they’re just able to afford it. Ensuring those people have reasonable housing options could well become a challenge if communities across the state neglect it.
The surprising success of Wisconsin’s real estate markets over the past year, including those in the Chippewa Valley, is encouraging. It’s a sign that people continue to realize what we have to offer, and continue to decide this region is where they want to live. It’s where they want to raise families and where they see their futures. None of those are small decisions, and it’s humbling to see such value being placed on an area we know so well.
The strengths of the Chippewa Valley match up well with this opportunity. We see the examples of companies like Jamf and the roots they establish here. So do others. Success often breeds success, and the very visible gains the area has made in recent years can only underscore the desirability of northwest Wisconsin as a base for home and business.
Given all this, the challenge is to ensure that the momentum that has been so painstakingly built over the past decades will not falter. It is far easier to maintain such progress than it is to restart it after allowing it to fail due to complacency or neglect.
If community and governmental leaders continue to work with an eye to the future, there’s no reason to think the progress we’ve seen cannot continue. There’s no reason to think we cannot build on it. And there’s no reason to think last year’s surprising bright spot will be the last the region sees.