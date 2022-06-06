Last week’s movement on the landfill negotiations was encouraging. It was the second consecutive negotiating session in which GFL Environmental, the company that owns the landfill, seemingly made concessions.
In May, GFL met for four hours with the landfill’s siting committee. During that session representatives of GFL said reconsideration of the proposed height of the landfill was on the table. Last week saw that concession become concrete, with the company proposing to lower the maximum height of the landfill from 64 feet to about 30 feet.
That’s progress. Company representatives said it was a “significant” concession and a first for the company. We’ll take that with a grain of salt. Part of negotiations is always portraying your positions as irrefutably correct and any concessions as milestones.
But the bigger sticking point is likely the overall scale of the expansion. The percentage, negotiators agree, is smaller than prior expansions. It’s important to remember how percentages work, though.
Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that a 100-acre property expands by 75 percent. The result is a 175-acre property. A subsequent expansion of 50 percent adds another 87.5 acres. After the two expansions the property is up to 262.5 acres.
If a third expansion of 30 percent is proposed, the percentage is indeed lower than either of the previous expansions. But it’s no longer 30 percent of the original space. It’s 30 percent of the space after the expansions, and that equals 78.75 acres, a larger raw number than the original expansion and nearly as much as the second. Percentages can be misleading if they aren’t put in context.
That’s the basic point Anders Helquist, the siting committee’s attorney, made during last week’s session.
“Sure, it might have been a bigger expansion in 2005, and that wasn’t raised by the committee at the time, but, you know, now we’re two expansions later, and this is still a 40% increase by volume,” he said.
Those two points aren’t settled. Part of the negotiations includes an effort to prevent any future expansions from going over the height agreement GFL seems ready to strike with this expansion. And we don’t blame residents near the landfill for seeking such a guarantee. Remember, just a few years ago the plan was to close the landfill down.
We’re glad to hear both sides seem intent on continuing negotiations. That’s by far the best option right now. Arbitration is a gamble for everyone. If the arbitrator is indeed impartial, there are no guarantees for anyone what a decision will be. It is far better for everyone to be able to work toward an agreement that has mutually acceptable terms than risk a complete wipeout before an arbitrator.
There’s another factor here that’s important for people to remember. This is what real negotiations look like. Too often society interprets a failure to immediately and completely capitulate to demands as a refusal to negotiate. That’s just not true.
Negotiations are often slow. They can be messy. It can feel for a very long time like no progress is being made. But there is a key difference between not making progress and true refusal to negotiate. Lack of immediate results is not the same as nothing happening.
In real negotiations, the sides involved take their time feeling out the possibilities and making sure they understand the other sides’ arguments. It’s not a process for those who want instant gratification. But those tentative steps lay the foundation for any future agreements.
So, frustrating as it has been for all involved over the past months, we’re starting to see the payoff. We’re beginning to see where there could be agreement, and how the sides might get there. We still wouldn’t expect a quick resolution, but there is genuine progress taking place.
It’s tempting to say it would be nice if Congress remembered that, but let’s try to stay realistic.
As much as we’d like to see an agreement in place soon, that’s not what negotiations promise. For now, we’re glad to see progress in what had often seemed a stalled process, and we’re encouraged by the steps forward.