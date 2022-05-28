Most people have today off. It’s Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer and, if the rain holds off, it’s going to feel like it.
While the celebrations that were absent for the past couple years are returning, and we’ve all earned a day to relax, we’d ask that people keep sight of what the day is intended to do. This is the day on which our nation pauses to remember those who have died in service to our country.
We’re not asking that people spend the day in mourning. We doubt that’s really what most of those who have served in our armed forces would want, and it’s definitely not what they fought for. Along with basic rights like the freedom to speak and worship as we please, they served so that our nation would have the comfort, the basic ability to enjoy leisure.
As tempting as it is to take that for granted, there are plenty of examples of why we shouldn’t. Much of the world isn’t in a position to take a day to just enjoy a break. Ukraine certainly is not. A resurgent conflict and growing hunger in Somalia doesn’t give people there time off. We are deeply fortunate, and that is due in no small part to the actions of those who fought for us.
Memorial Day doesn’t have to be one day, either. We engaged with its intent last December, when Americans marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The family of Frank Nicoles, Jr., did so this past January when his remains, unidentified since he died in that battle, were finally laid to rest in Texas.
Efforts to identify soldiers who, like Nicoles, were never identified following their deaths continue. Expeditions in Vietnam and on the Korean peninsula seek to bring those people home, and laboratories with technology unimaginable at the times of their deaths work to give them names again.
Americans do, in a thousand different ways on as many days as a year has, keep faith with those who did no less for us. We remember. We honor those who died in defense of our country. Remembrance is part of the fabric of our nation.
There are American cemeteries in 17 nations worldwide. The American Battle Monuments Commission “administers, operates and maintains” a total of 26 American military cemeteries, along with another 32 memorials. They’re in Belleau Wood in France and in Flanders Field in Belgium. They’re in Florence, Italy, and on Guadalcanal. A monument stands at Busan, South Korea, and the memorial in Honolulu includes recognition of those killed in Vietnam.
Remarkably, the commitment to honoring those who fell is not carried by Americans alone. The story of the American cemetery at Margraten is a fitting tribute.
Sometime around Memorial Day in 1945, Dutch citizens began decorating the graves of American soldiers in the cemetery. Over time, the practice became part of the community. It’s a formal program now. Every single headstone, every name on the wall commemorating missing soldiers, has been adopted by a local family. In some cases, the soldiers’ adoptions extend generations within the same Dutch families.
Tributes like the ones at Margraten aren’t about making fallen soldiers into secular saints. They weren’t perfect. How could they be, when they were drawn from our own communities and families? But that’s precisely what makes the tributes appropriate. Imperfect people, serving and willing to sacrifice everything because that’s what needed to be done.
On Friday, amid the seemingly unending campaign press releases, we received one that tried using Memorial Day as a hook in the subject line. It asked whether people should “grieve, mourn, (or) hope.” While we’re not big fans of using Memorial Day to score political points, the question itself isn’t a bad one.
As a nation, we grieve the losses and mourn the absence of those who died. But we hope because that’s the gift they gave. They offer us the space to hope, to dream, and to do so in safety compared to so much of the world.
And, for that, it’s not too much to ask that we take at least a moment today and be grateful.