Today Americans mark the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The slain civil rights leader would have been 93 this year.
King’s entry into the American pantheon was hardly a preordained event. At the time of his death in April 1968, he was widely respected. But his elevated status was far from universally held. Segregationists are the obvious group, but his insistence on nonviolence was increasingly controversial even within the civil rights movement. There were allegations he had become enamored of his media presence and lost touch with the grassroots origins of the movement.
Over the past five-plus decades, we have seen King’s stature rise. That shift is fully warranted. We’ve seen in the years since his death how difficult it is to reach for justice while maintaining an ironclad commitment to avoid violence. And, if we listen, there are good lessons for us to learn today.
The first is that history is never frozen. When people suggest that re-evaluating history means erasing it, they’re missing the fundamental reality that our understandings of any given moment are always imperfect. That’s especially true when we lack the chronological distance for evaluation.
In the immediate aftermath of events it is difficult — perhaps impossible — to respond analytically. That’s not just the case for world events. How many times do we, after having time to reflect, wish we had said things differently or responded another way when a loved one said something. We may have felt justified in making the cutting remark in the moment, but wish we had acted otherwise in time. In short, we revise our understanding of our own history.
This happens on a larger scale in society as well. We revise our understanding of people and events over time. Views and actions once thought innocuous become more troubling. The reverse happens as well. Statements for which people were excoriated become visionary as we realize society has caught up to what they were saying.
History is never fixed because society never is. It changes. And, in that process, it re-evaluates itself and its past.
The second lesson is both troubling and liberating. While it is always tempting to view those we admire as composed exclusively of those traits we like, that’s never fully the case. King clearly struggled with fidelity. A number of liaisons with other women are known now. Knowledge of those affairs is certainly more widely known now than during his lifetime, though there were plenty of people in his circle who knew of them.
Those struggles, that imperfection, was part of King just as much as his soaring oratorical gifts. It is never comfortable to recognize the flaws in those we respect. Mythological perfection is much more to our liking. But it is always risky to put faith in a myth. Time has a way of wearing down mythology.
The fact it may originate with a flawed person does not remove the validity of a call for justice. No one can create more obstacles for us than ourselves. It’s easy, with the benefit of hindsight, to read between the lines of some of King’s statements and see that awareness within his thoughts.
Therin lies the liberation. If one who saw with such moral clarity was so clearly flawed, what hope of perfection should we have? If one so flawed had hope of redemption, why should we not?
Today, we as a nation mark King’s birth and his legacy. We see the challenges of our society and the divisions that seem as great as when he spoke at the Lincoln Memorial. We see hatred in streets. We saw it Saturday in a Texas synagogue. It is easy, in such times, to despair. We would be less than human were we to not feel that way on occasion.
But we, as a nation, have seen challenges before. We have lived through deep divisions before. And we have healed before. We are not less than those prior generations who did that work, nor are we incapable of finding our way now.
That is perhaps the best lesson King taught. It’s not always necessary to see the full path ahead. But we must keep marching.