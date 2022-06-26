We don’t brag often as a newspaper. That’s pretty common in our industry. Our newsroom, like most is far more comfortable reporting the news than being the news.
This is the exception. So, for that matter, was Friday’s paper.
The Leader-Telegram received 19 awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual competition. It wasn’t quite as many as the past couple years, but the competition wasn’t the same either. The L-T moved up into the top division for Wisconsin’s daily papers. We were competing against the very biggest and best in the state, and we more than held our own.
Are we proud of that? You’d better believe it. The judge in the general excellence category was dead on in writing that our reporters “are busting their buns.” The past year saw several longtime reporters move on to new challenges, and our newsroom still stepped up. We maintained a strong focus on local news, but also won honors for bringing national stories home.
The awards are usually the newsroom’s event. This year saw the L-T advertising department get involved. The annual “Wisconsin Made” section took top honors for best special section advertising.
The Sawdust Stories series, which runs every Friday, continued its dominance in the local column category. We’re fortunate to be able to work with a trio of local authors who are willing to share their talents. Over the past two years each of them has won a first place award for their work.
Speaking of Friday papers, you’ll notice that last Friday’s Sawdust Story moved up into a spot that’s far more often occupied by a staff news story. That’s another rare move for our paper but, again, the subject fully justified it. The column recognized Eric Lindquist, the L-T’s longtime reporter who retires this week.
Eric has been a fixture in our newsroom for four decades. It’s hard for people outside of the newspaper industry to understand how rare that is. Most reporters don’t stay in the business for more than a few years.
Those who do accept that the pressure of deadlines is relentless, that you’re never going to please absolutely everyone, and that few things matter less than the previous day’s paper. Even when the paper includes the best story you’ve ever done or ever will do, you have to set it aside and get to work on the next one.
Doing so for 40 years is extraordinary. And Eric’s work is extraordinary in other ways. He’s a newsroom leader and an exceptionally skilled writer. Young reporters see his dedication and understand that it’s something to emulate. And few reporters anywhere can go from a pointed interview with a political figure to a delicate interview with someone who never thought they’d find themselves talking to a reporter with the adaptability Eric shows.
In short, he’s going to be badly missed in our newsroom.
That said, our basic goals never change. It doesn’t matter who’s in the publisher’s office or the editor’s chair. The basic objective is the same every single day: tell the Chippewa Valley’s stories. Do it to the best of our ability with clarity and accuracy.
In August 2020, as we transitioned to a five-day print schedule, we put it this way for our readers: “We strive to provide our readers with credible and impartial news. Credibility is our greatest asset and credibility is earned through impartial reporting.”
As we said then, the statement is aspirational. We know we’ll occasionally miss the mark. We’re people, as imperfect as anyone. But knowing what we’re working to be gives us a consistent goal to reach for.
The results from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association show we’re reaching that goal on a pretty regular basis. We’re serving our readers with stories that are both compelling and important. We’re meeting the standards we should have, with the knowledge that there is always room for improvement.
So this week brings mixed emotions. We’ll celebrate these awards today. Later we’ll regretfully watch as a valued colleague steps out the doors for the last time.
But we’ll remain anchored by the things that don’t change, chief among them our responsibility to our readers. We hope you’ll celebrate with us as we recognize the work of both the past year and of a multi-decade career.
And, as always, thanks for reading.