It is becoming clear that the American recovery from multiple challenges is being threatened by shortages.
Many, perhaps most, of the remaining car manufacturing plants in the United States have been shut down due to a shortage of computer chips. While people remain the most essential component, today’s vehicles depend on complex systems to properly deliver the performance drivers expect. No chips, no cars.
It’s not just the United States, either. Plants in Mexico are likewise being idled. That country’s output is expected to be about the same as in 2020, with plants running at about 50% of their capacity.
The effect is to limit potential incomes, both here and abroad. People who work in plants that have ceased production don’t have the same reserves to spend, boosting the economy. They can’t put paychecks toward the dozens of little things that help keep businesses in their communities going. And the ripple effect goes further; dealerships can’t sell cars they don’t have.
The shortages aren’t just in technological sectors. Construction companies have no shortage of work along the Gulf coast or in the Northeast, where Hurricane Ida did tremendous damage. But they don’t have the materials to work with.
Supply chains for construction were already under pressure. You could get the materials — sometimes — if you were willing to pay a lot more than normal. Some who hoped to build could not, putting them out of the market. Others have had to wait while contractors scrambled to find the materials they need.
This isn’t a brand-new problem. Lake Charles, Louisiana, continues to work to recover from Hurricane Laura, which hit a year ago. And we’ve seen the effects locally with the shortages adding tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of new construction in an already red-hot housing market.
The practical effects are stunning. While the Labor Department said costs and materials for construction might rise by about 1% annually, on average, they spiked 13% from January to June this year. And the work has drawn out. The Associated Press quoted one contractor who told a New Orleans customer he could probably add 10% to the expected costs of some renovations. The work, originally expected to take about six months, will probably now take nine.
Some positions are even short on workers. Roofers are in high demand. So are framers, carpenters, electricians and others who contribute to construction of a new home. When workers are in demand, they can set the pay, and their costs have also risen.
Today’s economies are enormously complex. They depend not on one region or nation, but on international trade that slammed to a near halt last spring. The effects were predictable. When a container ship blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year, it caused a massive ripple through the world economy. In 2020 the effects were much, much larger, and they have yet to work their way out of the system.
The result is that recovery from the storms that have battered the United States this year will take longer than normal. That will draw out the economic costs, slowing the financial recovery in hard-hit areas. Those challenges come on top of a still-rebounding economy that has not fully come back from the COVID-related cataclysms of 2020.
What does that matter locally? Well, there are several tangible results. The aforementioned rises in the cost of home renovations and construction are one. But it could also have some positive effects. The rise in demand for workers may well inspire some to seek training from facilities like CVTC, boosting local involvement in the long-term solutions.
All of this once again reinforces the critical place jobs that have long been overlooked have in our society. Last year we were forcefully reminded of the importance of the people who work in our food supply chain from producers, to those who deliver products, to those who stock the shelves and check people out at the stores.
The inattention given nationally over the past several decades to trades is also being highlighted. Jobs that do not require four-year degrees are being recognized again for the central place they really have.
If anything comes of the past year-plus, it needs to be that we remember work — regardless of what form it takes — is honorable and valuable. It’s a lesson we forgot, but one we need to keep in mind as our nation recovers.