The Eau Claire school board’s timeline for a planned 2022 referendum is encouraging. While we will wait to decide on the merits of the specific proposal until we have more information, the board’s actions suggest it understands the task ahead.
Monday’s discussion was far from the first time the school board has considered moving forward with a new referendum. Initial plans, which dated back to late 2019, posited one taking place this year. The pandemic put an end to that timeline, but not the basic idea. In other words, everyone could see this moment coming.
Asking people to pay more for upkeep, renovations and expansion is always a big ask. There have been occasions in which districts have had strong arguments about need, financial estimates that showed how they would save money long term, and evidence of aging infrastructure, only to be shocked when voters rejected their pleas.
In many of those cases the districts involved failed to grasp one crucial fact: they have to sell residents on the proposal. It’s not enough to be right. You must also convince people of that.
The board’s timeline shows an understanding of that basic requirement. Community sessions, research and recommendations are all important steps that we expect to see in the coming months. That goes for cost estimates and budgets, too. All of those are items the board plans to roll out over the next 15 months.
Of those, the community sessions may be the most critical. It’s not enough to go to a few hand-picked groups where you’re guaranteed a friendly audience. There is a power in being seen to defend your proposals against critics, to have answers to the questions they ask. You may not sway everyone every time. But a strong, public defense can only bolster arguments.
It will also help that the district has spent time reviewing the results of the previous referendum, an $87.9 million proposal passed in 2016. A school board meeting in October 2019 reviewed the plans supported by that vote, and found most projects had been completed. Work funded by that referendum included secured entrances at several schools, new roofing and windows at others, and updated fire alarm systems.
By publicly reviewing the results and showing the public how the money they voted for was spent, the board built credibility as stewards. They guarded the money with which they were entrusted, and made sure there was a review of how it was used. Doing so was both a practical step and a shrewd political move.
Figuring out the district’s needs for the coming decade-plus is going to be particularly challenging. While Eau Claire and the immediate area are growing, rural Wisconsin is not. That would complicate population projections alone. Add in anecdotal evidence that a number of parents may well have postponed their children’s entry into kindergarten last year due to the pandemic, and there’s a real potential for a bubble year that has more students than usual.
It will take time to determine what effect the pandemic has. It’s possible, too, that a bubble year could be balanced out by students being home-schooled or shifting to parochial schools. There’s anecdotal evidence for both of those, as well. But it’s worth remembering that such a class would not just be a one-year challenge for resources. A disproportionately large class would take 12 years to work its way through the system, altering resource allocations along the way.
We’re obviously quite some way from the vote on this new initiative, and it will be interesting to see what it winds up encompassing. There’s no guarantee the final proposal will include some of the items that seem likely at this moment. Nor is there any guarantee of passage by voters.
But the seeming awareness on the part of the board that it will need to carefully lay out what it’s asking for and why bodes well. It suggests that, regardless of what voters ultimately decide, they will have more than a fair chance at making a well-informed decision. And, at this moment, that’s all we can really ask.