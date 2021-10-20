The state’s best high school football teams are preparing for the playoffs, and several area teams have strong chances to bring home hardware.
Regis has gone undefeated in small school competition, becoming a consensus No. 1 and easily taking the top spot in its playoff bracket.
Cumberland’s ranking isn’t quite as high. It’s ranked sixth after a loss to Northwestern. But the team still garners respect heading into the playoffs.
Three other teams received votes in the AP’s poll: Menomonie, Durand and Augusta. All three of them bear watching.
It’s almost as if Mother Nature recognizes that the playoffs are here, too. It was an unusually warm fall. October’s average daily high in Eau Claire through Wednesday was a stunning 70.5, the warmest October on record. Only one other month even comes close. In 1963, the average was 70.3.
That’s changing. Thursday night is expected to be the first dip below freezing for this fall. Daytime temperatures won’t get out of the 50s for a while. Football weather, in other words.
This time last year things were far different. Players who took the field for the fall seasons were wrapping up. COVID outbreaks related to fall play didn’t take shape to nearly the degree many had anticipated. But postseason play was still affected and some teams chose to skip the season entirely in favor of spring play.
This year looked much more familiar. Students are back in their schools. Life is recognizably closer to pre-pandemic activities. Despite a fall rise in COVID numbers, teams generally managed to stay on the field this fall.
All of that is likely a preview of what is to come. But it’s not what we want to focus on for the moment.
Let’s pause to thank the players, coaches and parents who made this fall’s games possible. Thousands of athletes around the state carved time out of their schedules to train and put forth their best efforts. Coaches, who are often parents and teachers themselves, did the same. Parents gave late nights and early mornings to ensure their children were where they had promised to be and were ready to play.
Sports are far from the most important thing in any community. But they still play an essential role. At their best, teams help bind people together around a common cause. They bring people together in ways other pastimes struggle to do. There’s a reason the loss of a school in a small town is viewed as a death knell; it’s often the last thing in which everyone has at least a passing interest.
That’s not what high school athletes are thinking about when they take the field or the court, of course. They’re looking at the competition. When they sign up to play, they’re thinking about their effort, their friends and teammates. The fact they give a great deal back to the community in doing so only becomes clear years later for many.
Our hope for the upcoming playoffs is much the same as what it is when teams begin their play in the fall. Sure, we’d like to see our local teams do well. But it’s far more important that the players come through without serious injuries, that they compete at the highest level they can reach, and do so in a way that brings credit to themselves and their communities.
Emotions are heightened in the playoffs, both for the teams and for their fans. Remember that when you attend a game you are as representative of the school as the players on the field. There’s no need to emulate the childish petulancy of Tennessee fans, whose collective trash-throwing tantrum delayed a game, nearly led to a forfeit and cost the school a $250,000 fine.
Good luck to the teams preparing for the playoffs. Thank you to those who played but didn’t make this year’s cut. We’re proud of our area athletes and how they represented the region.