This has not, by most standards, been a bad winter. While the overnight lows have generally been below average for the past couple months, daytime highs have run closer to normal.
The season’s snowfall totals aren’t impressive for Wisconsin. December saw 20 inches. January saw 8.2 inches, though only one storm saw even as much as three. February? A paltry 2.3 inches.
But it looks like winter has one good punch left, and this one will be unpleasant. An inch or two are expected overnight, with 4-8 inches more arriving on Tuesday. And, after an unbelievably pleasant Sunday, the upcoming highs in the teens are going to feel colder.
The timing isn’t good. It means people will have to be very careful if they’re out on Tuesday, no matter what time it is. It’s going to be a messy day, and getting to where you’re going safely will require caution.
That said, this winter has been something of a lucky break for Eau Claire in one big regard. The concerns last fall about the effects the winter would have on the community’s homeless population haven’t seen their worst scenarios come to pass.
A combination of events, including the ongoing renovations at the library, meant some of the usual options for making sure people could get out of the worst of the weather weren’t available this winter. So aid organizations ad-libbed. Hours for Sojourner House were extended in December when one big storm loomed. City buses waived fares on a couple occasions when temperatures dropped to dangerous territory.
No one agency had a solution this winter. It took a cooperative effort. Long-term solutions will take more of the same.
The biggest challenge is often convincing people to simply see that there is a problem. It’s easy for most to overlook homelessness. We don’t see it in our neighborhoods, even though it could well be there in the form of someone staying with a friend to stay off the streets. We don’t see it at work, but people have a remarkable ability to present the face they want to in such situations. And, when presented with what we expect to see, most people aren’t inclined to look further.
It’s even easy in many cases to overlook the people we see who are obviously homeless. The person grabbing a catnap on a bench isn’t usually doing anything to draw additional attention, so we look away.
Too often we see what we want, allowing ourselves to look past things that make us uncomfortable. It’s a challenge to let ourselves be uncomfortable enough to do something.
The issue of homelessness took the spotlight last fall due to the death of a woman who was a familiar face near her favored bench. It wasn’t anyone’s fault in the usual sense of the word. People had made efforts to help, and services were available. But that didn’t make the outcome any less unfortunate.
Another factor raised the profile for homelessness issues. The proposed expansion of Sojourner House’s physical space drew understandable concerns from neighbors, who had some very justifiable complaints about the conduct of some who took shelter there. Those concerns led to discussions between the neighbors and advocates, a good step in the right direction.
Homelessness will probably never have an absolute solution, one that sees every single person in a safe home of their own. Even communities that have comparatively small homeless populations have struggled with such efforts, let alone the effort needed at the regional or statewide level.
That doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be efforts to come up with mitigating strategies. We’d like to see some effort this spring to take advantage of the seeming momentum for discussions that existed this past fall. For a moment, people were engaged. They weren’t looking away, but instead looked for solutions.
It’s harder to maintain such efforts through a Wisconsin winter, even one that isn’t so bad on the grand scale. It’s harder when the problem isn’t quite so visible in front of you. It’s harder emotionally, too, when you’re bundled up against the elements to dash from your car to your door, to think of those who don’t have the same options.
Being harder doesn’t give us a pass, though. There’s work to be done, and we hope spring’s approach will thaw our attention as a community.