The arrival of Afghan refugees in Eau Claire marks a significant moment. Our state and our region have welcomed people driven from their homes before. And, faced with another crisis, we’re doing so again.
Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy became a temporary location for about 12,600 refugees last summer, after the Afghan government’s collapse and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Last August we lauded the effort to help those whose lives were in immediate danger due to their assistance to American forces. While Fort McCoy was the epicenter, used while the refugees underwent background checks and had time to adjust to the United States, residents from across the state stepped forward to collect donations and ease the transition.
That editorial also said there needed to be a plan for how to handle the influx of people. Fort McCoy could not be allowed to become a semi-permanent refugee camp, with people living there for years. It is now clear that it won’t fall through the cracks to become some kind of large-scale holding facility for people who had, after all, done nothing wrong.
Fewer than 3,000 refugees remained at the base when Wisconsin Public Radio spoke with a family earlier this month. The goal, the station said, was to have “everyone resettled by mid to late February.” On Tuesday, the final group left for new homes.
This remarkable achievement illustrates just how important it is to come together as a community. The Islamic Society of Northern Wisconsin, based at the Altoona Masjid, asked its members to help. Lutheran Social Services is assisting as well. Such efforts are unmistakably different from the approach used by the Taliban. We can think of few messages that are more important for the refugees.
We have heard a handful of complaints, that’s true. One earlier this week, who raised multiple objections, went on to claim he was not opposed to immigration provided it was legal. That doesn’t hold up given his complaints. It is truly difficult to envision a way in which anyone could have been brought to the country in a more legal manner than by direct sponsorship by the federal government, as these people were.
Those who forget their roots have none. This, then, is an opportunity to keep faith with our own ancestors who came here in previous generations.
The United States has long been a refuge for those who could not remain in their countries of origin. Multiple waves of immigrants have come from all corners of the Earth, and those arrivals have indeed changed our country.
We are a richer nation, both literally and metaphorically, for the contributions of immigrants and their descendants. How could we not be, when our elected leaders have always been almost entirely descended from groups who arrived in prior generations? Regardless of your politics, no matter who you support, a look back at a candidate’s ancestry reveals people who were born abroad. And that ancestry is most often found just a few generations back.
Will these new arrivals ascend to those heights? It’s unlikely, but it’s also unlikely that any given individual will do so. Our hope is that they are able to reconstruct their lives in safety, that they can find a new path forward. It will take work, but finding a measure of stability, even prosperity, is hardly out of reach. In time, they may choose to pursue the path to citizenship, becoming no less American than anyone born here.
Our country is not perfect, of course. People are flawed and what we make is as well. But the truly exceptional thing about the United States has always been its ability to adapt, to change and improve. The mechanism for doing so was built into our government’s founding documents. Our founders never claimed to create a perfect nation, only one that could strive to become a more perfect union. Such a statement as theirs remains breathtaking in its humility and foresight.
The new arrivals have a steep path to climb. It is appropriate, though, that a community built upon the experiences of previous immigrants helps ease their new beginning in hopes they will find the same success and fulfillment as prior generations.