The upcoming Board of Regents’ visit to UW-Stout is a rare opportunity for the region. We hope the regents are paying attention.

This part of Wisconsin is lucky to have two schools in the state’s university system close at hand. Stout and UW-Eau Claire are major employers and economic drivers for Menomonie and Eau Claire, respectively. It sometimes seems the system loses sight of both that fact and the needs the campuses have.