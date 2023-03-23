The upcoming Board of Regents’ visit to UW-Stout is a rare opportunity for the region. We hope the regents are paying attention.
This part of Wisconsin is lucky to have two schools in the state’s university system close at hand. Stout and UW-Eau Claire are major employers and economic drivers for Menomonie and Eau Claire, respectively. It sometimes seems the system loses sight of both that fact and the needs the campuses have.
Both schools are hoping to complete major new projects in the near future. Eau Claire’s new science hall has been in the works for a while, hamstrung at various times by both the Legislature’s tardiness in supplying funds and the system’s baffling failure to ask for them.
Stout’s renovation of Heritage Hall has gotten fewer headlines locally, but it’s no less important to the school than UWEC’s plans. The renovations will, according to the school, “play a pivotal role in addressing forecasted workforce needs.”
Those needs aren’t just in the forecast. They’re here now.
UW-Stout’s listing of the programs that will benefit from the renovations include mental health, child care, and education. Those are issues with which northwestern Wisconsin already struggles. There is a clear lack of mental health services, especially at the inpatient level. Families routinely run into delays and waiting lists when they try to get their children into child care, hampering their incomes in both the short and long terms as careers are sometimes put on hold.
There can be no question those fields need more people. Nor can there be a question that an antiquated science hall that lacks fundamental safety measures like sprinklers, as UW-Eau Claire has, is a risk to people and property.
While we understand that the state doesn’t have unlimited funds with which to promote improvements like those, we also understand that the delays will cost taxpayers millions more in equipment and materials costs. Inflation has hit these projects hard, and further delays won’t improve that.
It’s easy enough for those who don’t have campuses in their communities to overlook the importance of the University of Wisconsin’s smaller schools. The focus, naturally enough, is often on the main campus in Madison. That’s especially true when the Badgers put together an impressive run on the field or on the court.
But the regents’ fundamental responsibilities include paying attention to the needs of the smaller campuses. They are charged with leading the system as a whole, protecting it and serving as facilitators for the improvements schools need. Simply put, they can’t afford to be blinded by the Badgers.
By hosting the regents, Stout has a rare opportunity to ensure they have the local concerns placed front and center. It’s a useful opportunity not just to show off the strength of the only polytechnic school in the UW System, but to gently remind regents of the very real benefit the system receives by supporting smaller campuses.
It’s encouraging that this won’t be the only opportunity for the system’s smaller campuses to show off. Meetings in June, July and October will take place in Milwaukee, La Crosse and River Falls before the regents return to Madison in November and December.
We look forward to the regents’ visit to our region. We’re glad to see them back. It’s a fantastic opportunity for both the local universities and the regents themselves, and we hope everyone takes full advantage of it.