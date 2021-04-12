There’s some irony in the fact some of the people most loudly voicing skepticism about vaccinations against COVID-19 are also the ones most loudly calling for the state to resume business as normal. The two goals are fundamentally in conflict with one another.
The path to normalcy is pretty simple. In order for full reopenings of events, restaurants and activities, we need to have the pandemic under control. In order to bring the pandemic under control, we need widespread vaccinations.
Some hesitancy is understandable. These are new vaccines, and several use new techniques.
Other concerns are based on misinformation or misunderstanding. We received one letter recently that erroneously claimed one of the vaccines in use in the United States was “being stopped because of serious after-effects such as blood clots on the brain.” The writer had conflated the vaccines used here — made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — with the AstraZeneca vaccine being used in Europe. The latter vaccine has not been approved for use in the United States.
That’s a mistake, but one easily corrected by a quick fact check. The AstraZeneca case is, in fact, an argument in favor of the safety measures the United States has used in reviewing the vaccines and their safety before approval.
Astra-Zeneca’s bid for acceptance by U.S. authorities has been met with questions about their data and what the company said about the vaccine, and those questions predate the current link European health authorities have established between the shot and blood clots.
Regulators applied the same scrutiny to Pfizer, Moderna and to Johnson & Johnson. Those companies’ vaccines met the regulators’ requirements. They did so by providing plenty of data, with detailed studies that supported the results. The approval of those vaccines, combined with the fact AstraZeneca has not received authorization, underscores U.S. regulators’ insistence that they would not sacrifice safety regardless of how much a vaccine is needed.
More concerning are those who appear to have fewer genuine concerns and more interest in grasping at a straw to justify their refusal to be vaccinated. Some are the tired, worn out tropes of the anti-vaccination cadres, who still cling to rebutted studies and quack claims.
Others cite ethical concerns, particularly about the use of fetal stem cells in development of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In such cases we can understand the discomfort. But standing on that point alone ignores the fact the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recommended use of the Pfizer or Modena vaccines, but also said the use of vaccines “can be morally justified” given “the urgency of this crisis.”
Here’s the bottom line: vaccinations are critical for ending this pandemic, and we need them done as quickly as possible. Right now, northwestern Wisconsin is lagging.
No, COVID doesn’t kill most people it infects. No, it doesn’t send most of the people it hospitalizes to the intensive care unit. But that’s not much comfort if you or a loved one are the one with a tube shoved down your throat in a desperate attempt to keep you breathing. It’s not much comfort at a funeral, or for the hospital staff who are run ragged when a spike fills the beds.
Obstinacy is not going to end the pandemic. Saying past pandemics all ended, so we’re fine twiddling our thumbs until this one does isn’t a path back to normalcy. Refusal to look at anything other than what you already believe to justify refusal to vaccinate is neither smart nor effective.
If you have questions, and many people do, talk to your doctor. Take a look at the information on the Centers for Disease Control website. Check out the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website, which has vaccine data, a page specifically on vaccine safety and answers to frequently-asked questions.
This isn’t over. Michigan is facing a major spike, and it’s hitting younger people who were previously less likely to develop severe complications. We don’t want to be Michigan. Wisconsin needs vaccinations to keep the same from happening here.
So step up. Get the shot. The only way any of us get back to normal is if all of us do the right thing.