No one could seriously question how disruptive the pandemic was to businesses, particularly food service, in the early days. The shutdowns, restrictions and virtual end of public life posed massive challenges.
But the city is right to question, more than two years on, whether businesses that haven’t taken steps toward normalcy are ever going to do so. And, when that involves the liquor licenses the businesses have, the city is right to take a close look.
Eau Claire’s city attorney’s office recommended three businesses lose their licenses, citing closures “for extended periods of time beyond the 90 days permitted by city ordinance and [failure] to provide accurate plans for reopening.”
One man, Benny Haas, owns all three of the businesses in question. One has actually been closed since before the pandemic. A kitchen fire in February 2020 shut it down. Only one of the remaining two has reopened in any fashion, and that with extremely limited hours.
Haas told the Leader-Telegram he has plans to reopen all three after two complete renovations, and he has paid to renew the licenses. He blamed delays in receiving materials and with contractors. And he’s right when he said those aren’t uncommon issues in recent months.
The problem is that the communication the city sought, with plans for how and when the businesses would reopen, don’t require construction materials. No contractor is required to keep inspectors informed. That’s the difference here, and the city can point to cases in which communication has indeed allowed it more leeway.
When The Alibi Lounge suffered damage from a May 2021 fire, the business shut down for nearly a year. It reopened last month. But city officials said the owner in that case kept the city informed of what was happening. The city didn’t have to guess at whether there was a plan or a timeline, only make adjustments when there were changes.
It made sense for enforcement of some rules and regulations to ease as everyone scrambled to figure out how to stay afloat during the pandemic. No one wanted to see an otherwise healthy business torpedoed by an event so far out of its control. Nor would nitpicking a business to death have been a wise use of city resources.
We’re about 26 months out from those initial shutdowns, though. Businesses that had plans for how and when to reopen have, in the vast majority of cases, done so. The city’s position is that all of the businesses “closed at licensed renewal time in spring 2021 have long since reopened,” with the sole exceptions of the three at issue Tuesday night. It is no longer unreasonable to think emergency measures designed to be temporary should be coming to an end.
Neither is it unreasonable for the city to now question whether businesses that have failed to reopen are still capable of doing so, especially in the absence of communication about their status.
City and state liquor laws are in place for a reason. Use of alcohol is very common in our society, especially for businesses that focus on entertainment. The risks alcohol can pose, including disruptive behavior and dangerous driving, make it reasonable to more closely regulate it than most items. Such regulation includes limiting the number of licenses for establishments to serve alcohol. That’s why the city’s current examination of the liquor license renewals is appropriate.
Regardless of the current situation’s resolution — and we’re writing this editorial several hours before the city council will even convene and discuss the issue — we see something instructive for all businesses. Emphasizing clear communications pays off.
Clear, consistent communication with those in charge of regulating licenses, liquor or otherwise, helps everyone. It’s an investment no less real than those made in monetary terms. That’s particularly true when unforeseen circumstances create challenges.
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, it’s worth taking stock of whether your business is making that investment and staying up to date with the requirements your business faces. It requires organization, but so does keeping any business afloat.
Returning to normal doesn’t just mean getting the business side of operations running again. The regulatory side is gearing up as well.