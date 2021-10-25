The pressure building on Facebook over the past several months has increased by an order of magnitude in recent weeks. The release of numerous internal documents, now being labeled the Facebook Papers, shows deep divisions between the company’s image and the company’s actions.
Critics of Facebook have emerged from both parties. But that’s not what has placed the company in the position it is now in. That came from internal dissent and, ultimately, a former employee who leaked documents that show Facebook largely understood the effects it was having on the nation and put profits over people each time.
Unlike Congress’ involvement in the current NFL emal fracas, this is a situation in which there may well be space for the federal government to act. Unlike the NFL and a handful of other sports leagues, Facebook has no exemption to U.S. antitrust laws. It is increasingly worth looking at whether those laws should be brought into play with regard to Facebook’s activities.
The first sentence of a recent story by Barbara Ortutay, an Associated Press technology writer, is probably the best synopsis of the current situation we’ve run across: “Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the product.” Neither Facebook’s original intentions nor its corporate structure are suited to being a global communications behemoth.
The leaked documents show numerous blunders, and they’re not just those that involve American consumers. Instagram, a onetime Facebook rival bought out by the company for $1 billion in April 2012, banned the hashtag #AlAqsa earlier this year. The problem was that it confused references to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a key location in Islam located in Jerusalem, with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed militia.
Other flashpoints worldwide have shown similar difficulties for Facebook and its subsidiaries. Lack of in-house knowledge of languages meant Facebook has failed to adequately respond to hate speech in other countries. And Facebook did users in other nations few favors by failing to translate menus and policies, leaving people unsure what content was allowed.
Linguistics isn’t the only area in which Facebook has struggled to perform. Apple apparently threatened to remove both the Facebook and Instagram apps after the platforms failed to enforce bans on selling and trading maids. The problem is serious enough that the Philippine government has a dedicated team that only searches Facebook posts to flag such ads.
Facebook’s own internal analysis concluded that the people shown in the ads “frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent.”
There’s a word for that kind of treatment: slavery. Facebook appears to have knowingly profited off of it. And one of the worlds other major tech firms, which has a history of having its own questionable activities in its supply chains, saw the issue as egregious enough to call Facebook out on it.
Facebook pushes back aggressively against such accusations. Monika Bickert, head of global policy management, told the AP Facebook does not prioritize “engagement over safety.” But it’s difficult to draw any other conclusion given the evidence available.
Would breaking Facebook up into its constituent parts, or splitting off service on the basis of region be an instant solution? No. Any spinoff from the company would need its own time to create new internal cultures and guidelines. There’s no immediate fix here.
Breaking up Facebook might be a path to eventual solutions, though, given the fact the company clearly struggles not just to mitigate problematic content and use, but to understand what constitutes those items in the first place. Smaller companies are often more able to shift focus and develop specific competencies without the inertia that often stymies innovation at larger ones. Reintroducing clear competition might also create incentives for the various spinoffs to simply do their jobs more effectively.
Facebook has used its position atop the social media pile to block competition. It has failed to block basic violations of human rights. The company has acted as a monopoly focused on profit, with little regard to the effects it has on people worldwide.
That makes it a prime target for antitrust actions, and that’s where U.S. regulators should be looking now.