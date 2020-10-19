Today isn’t most people’s favorite day on the calendar. If the forecast holds, we'll see measurable snow today.
Sure, there are some who welcome the first significant snowfall of the season each year, but for most of us it’s a pain in the neck. Just make sure it’s not a pain in your wallet, too. Inattention in conditions like what are expected today can be costly.
We know Wisconsin residents are used to driving in the snow. If you’ve lived here for a year or two you’ve seen enough to know how your car handles and how you’re likely to need to react. Just remember that those reactions depend on familiarity, too. It has been a while since we’ve seen snow that stuck to the ground, and it’s going to take a little bit for those instincts to come back to the forefront.
There’s nothing wrong with leaving a little extra space between yourself and the car in front of you. The same goes for driving the speed limit rather than a couple miles per hour faster. A little caution goes a long way in these conditions.
One other factor we hope people keep in mind. Four wheel drive and four wheel stop are different issues. Your vehicle may be able to make it along streets a little easier with the former, but you’re still going to be asking a couple tons of steel to come to a stop when you approach a light or a sign. That’s a challenge with snow, regardless of how many wheels are propelling your travel.
Tuesday’s totals are not expected to be enough to shut things down. Eau Claire’s 1-3 inch forecast is enough to make roads slippery, but not impassable. Chippewa Falls and Menomonie could see up to four inches, and Menomonie could be in line for some freezing rain in the overnight hours. That’s a bigger concern. Ice is never a fun thing to drive on.
The snow we see now probably won’t stay around all that long. Rain forecast for the rest of the week should melt it fairly quickly. And if the rain doesn’t do it, temperatures will. Thursday’s high should be close to 50.
Winter weather is simply a fact of life for area residents. We have to deal with it, and we do. But there’s a fine line between acknowledging the fact and being cocky about it. The latter is a risk, especially in the first couple snowfalls, before we’ve had the time to resharpen those skills.
We hope this winter will be a moderate one. We don’t need a replay of the record snows we received a while back. February 2019, which took just 12 days to break the mark for the snowiest February on record, can stay in the rearview mirror as far as we’re concerned.
But even a moderate winter means we’ll be dealing with a fair amount of snow. This is Wisconsin, after all. There’s a reason the National Weather Service maps based on the past couple decades of activity show us with a better than 60 percent chance of a white Christmas. You don’t have to be a forecaster to know snow is simply a given during winter at these latitudes.
So it’s time to brace yourself. Make sure you know where your shovel is. Tune up the snow blower. That pair of warm boots you put away in the spring needs to come back out.
It’s winter. It’s Wisconsin. There may not be much we can do about it, but we can control our responses. Let’s start with caution.