It’s hard to know how to approach Memorial Day sometimes. The basic idea is simple enough: a day set aside to honor those who have died in service to our country. But, as with most things, simple doesn’t mean easy.
A lot of people conflate Memorial Day and Veterans Day. They aren’t the same. Veterans Day serves the larger purpose of thanking all those who have served in uniform. Memorial Day’s focus on those who have given their lives during America’s wars is unique.
How, though, should this be assessed? The image in many people’s minds is of the soldiers who died in combat. But, historically, non-combat deaths were often higher than those in battle. The number of combat deaths in U.S. military history is around 658,600, only slightly higher than the total number of military deaths during the Civil War.
Few would limit Memorial Day’s meaning to cut out those who died in service but not as a direct result of battle. Those who died of the cold at Valley Forge, for example, were no less heroic than those who did not. They served and were willing to pay the price just as much as those who survived and, eventually, won our nation’s independence.
There’s another reason that distinction doesn’t hold. It matters little to the families left to mourn whether their loved ones died due to an enemy bullet or a bacterium. During the Civil War, an average of about 500 families per day found out their soldier had died. That figure was almost 300 per day in World War II and 200 per day in World War I. In those times we were truly a nation in mourning.
It is entirely fitting that we set aside a day to remember those who died. And, in many ways, it is appropriate that it take place now, in the spring.
The wars our nation has fought have, in a sense, been about beginnings. Certainly that holds true for the American Revolution. The War of 1812 is sometimes called the second revolution. But in each case the fighting set the tone for what would come next in American history. It determined who would get to shape the future and in what ways.
Our nation’s wars crystallized who we were time and again. Would we be independent and able to choose for ourselves? Would we, as many worldwide thought inevitable, splinter into bickering nations? What did we stand for?
Answers and unity have always been hard to come by in our fractious nation. Any country that allows its people to air their views will have myriad voices being heard. That is, and has always been true of us as well, and it is due in no small part to the fact people have, in each generation, been willing to serve to protect us all. Most later returned to home and family. But many did not.
By way of closing we turn to one of the best summaries of why on Memorial Day we honor those who fell. Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address has been cited so frequently it sometimes verges on cliché. But we ask that you read and hear these words not as well-worn recitations but as a renewal of dedication.
“It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from this earth.”
Lincoln wasn’t speaking specifically about the holiday of Memorial Day. But seldom has its meaning been set forth so clearly.
So, please, take a moment today amid the festivities to remember the cost the day honors. Today has deep meaning, and it always should.