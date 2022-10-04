This week’s announcement that the Phoenix Park Trailhead Restroom was being closed early was disappointing. While closing for the winter months makes sense, the early closure was brought about because of what the city termed “extensive vandalism over the weekend.”
The city included some photos of the damage. One toilet had the bowl destroyed. An electrical outlet was pried away from a wall. This was the second time in just a couple months the restrooms in Phoenix Park were targeted. Photos from the August incident showed a toilet ripped from the wall and fire damage to a urinal and sink.
Calling actions like this unacceptable is putting it too mildly. It’s intentional destruction of public property. It’s a criminal act.
Phoenix Park is a jewel for Eau Claire. It’s an example of what can happen when a community works to renew itself, transforming what was an industrial relic into a hub for people to enjoy. The downtown farmers market attracts hundreds of people every weekend in the warmer months. People use the river access to launch float trips and fish. Trails entice walkers all year, and it’s not unusual to see hammocks stretched between trees as people relax in one of the community’s most beautiful locations.
That such a location is being targeted for senseless damage is disheartening. Sure, public property is always at risk of inadvertent damage. Accidents do indeed happen. But a toilet being ripped out of a wall and fires being set in a sink aren’t accidental. This is intentional criminal behavior, and there is no excuse.
This isn’t as some might claim, a victimless crime. The reality is that the repairs cost all of us. It’s money that didn’t need to be spent on this. And, beyond the financial impact, there’s the basic dismay of seeing a community we all care about treated in this manner.
The community’s response is broadly encouraging, though. A quick glance at the city’s Facebook page, where it announced the closure, shows a consensus response of “What is wrong with people?” The vast majority of residents recognized the pointlessness of such actions and was quick to condemn them.
What we’re somewhat less sympathetic to is the effort to lay blame for the vandalism. Various theories suggested it was the work of addicts or homeless people. Others suggested teenagers. But right now those can only be guesses. We’re reluctant to point fingers without far better evidence than we currently have access to.
One of the questions that doesn’t seem to have a good answer at the moment is how to prevent this from happening again. Some form of security camera is probably the best option, but that’s limited by the simple fact that no one should want such a device installed in the restrooms themselves. Footage of who is entering or exiting could help build a circumstantial case, but it’s going to be different than video that shows the actual vandalism taking place.
The most effective means of prevention is also the hardest to enforce. Simply put, it’s not something any government can do. It relies on people being willing to speak up when they see something happening. While the city and the police department can request that people keep their eyes and ears open, a request is all it really is.
Vandalism isn’t going to go away, most likely. It’s not something that is often planned out by a meticulous master criminal. Instead, it’s the kind of thing that tends to be opportunistic, a spur of the moment bit of stupidity. And, as long as there are people willing to make a dumb decision, it’s going to continue.
We hope those responsible are caught and made to pay the penalty for their acts. It’s not the crime of the century. It is, however, something that warrants a blot on the records of those responsible. Destruction of public property and the inconvenience it causes to the rest of the community shouldn’t be overlooked.
The unified response we’re seeing, the clear and unambiguous condemnation from the community is encouraging. This isn’t the kind of behavior Eau Claire is prepared to tolerate. Nor should it be. Despite what cynics may claim, this is neither inevitable nor acceptable.