This week’s announcement that the Phoenix Park Trailhead Restroom was being closed early was disappointing. While closing for the winter months makes sense, the early closure was brought about because of what the city termed “extensive vandalism over the weekend.”

The city included some photos of the damage. One toilet had the bowl destroyed. An electrical outlet was pried away from a wall. This was the second time in just a couple months the restrooms in Phoenix Park were targeted. Photos from the August incident showed a toilet ripped from the wall and fire damage to a urinal and sink.