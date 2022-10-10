Watching the ongoing recovery efforts in Florida following the devastation left by Hurricane Ian is heartbreaking. The region where it made landfall was one of the more vulnerable parts of the peninsula, and the results were what you might expect given that.
The confounding thing about natural disasters is how capricious they can feel. The Associated Press ran one story about a gathering at a motel in the Fort Meyers area that was spared the worst of the storm. But recovery efforts searching for victims of the hurricane and a shelter that was helping more than 500 survivors were “less than 10 miles away.”
Midwesterners know that sense of randomness. Look at the experiences with tornadoes, in which one block may be spared and another devastated. Luck isn’t fair, but it’s often the difference for people in the path of a natural disaster.
The thing that isn’t random, that is eminently predictable, is that areas vulnerable to disasters will eventually be the target. We can’t say for sure when the next hurricane will hit Florida, for example. But it’s a reasonable bet that it won’t be more than a year or two until one does. Similar concerns can be easily conjured for the rest of the coast.
That’s why our ancestors didn’t generally build right on the beaches. And that’s why Americans may well need to reconsider whether we will continue to do so. The reality today is that the costs of being so close to the ocean are borne by everyone, and that’s no longer a good bet.
The instinct to rebuild following disasters is strong in the United States. In many cases it’s laudable. The sense that we will come back better, stronger after a setback is deeply ingrained in our culture. It may not be the right response every time, though. With the costs of hurricane landfalls in the United State rising — due both to stronger storms and more coastal development — it’s time to rethink.
Need evidence? A 2021 list of the 10 most expensive hurricanes in U.S. history includes only one storm from before 2004. That was Hurricane Andrew, a 1992 storm that remains one of the most powerful ever to hit the country. All nine remaining storms are from the past 22 years, including three that hit in 2017 alone. That 2017 season had a cost upwards of $290 billion, far beyond any other season.
The total cost of hurricane seasons offers the same basic view of how different things are today. Only one of the top 10 years for hurricane expenses as of 2021 was from before the turn of the millennium. And, again, that was due mostly to Hurricane Andrew.
By way of comparison, the legendary Hurricane Camille hit in 1969 and did approximately $1.2 billion in damage. That’s something on the order of $10.5 billion now.
Inflation certainly plays a role in the rising price tag. But so does the sheer volume of development along the coasts. That development means there are simply more buildings and more people in the potential paths of these storms.
Bear in mind that these storms aren’t, generally speaking, the kind of situations that keep assessors up at night. Hurricane Katrina came close, but there are other nightmare scenarios. A major hurricane hitting the northeast is a rare event, but it has happened before. If a storm followed the path and strength of the 1938 New England Hurricane it would do monumental damage to some of the most densely-populated areas of the country.
It’s past time for the United States to rethink how we build on the coasts. We have to take into account the risks, and we need to do the same when insuring vulnerable areas. The nation saw how significantly the insurance industry was strained by Hurricane Sandy hitting the New York area, and it was weakened by the time it hit. Do we really dare believe that will always be the case?
Americans will help when disasters strike. That’s part of our national character. But changes to the insurance and building approaches we use could reduce the need for emergency relief in years to come.
Disasters will happen. We can’t control that. But we can and should take steps to control the cost they inflict in the future.