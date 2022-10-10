Watching the ongoing recovery efforts in Florida following the devastation left by Hurricane Ian is heartbreaking. The region where it made landfall was one of the more vulnerable parts of the peninsula, and the results were what you might expect given that.

The confounding thing about natural disasters is how capricious they can feel. The Associated Press ran one story about a gathering at a motel in the Fort Meyers area that was spared the worst of the storm. But recovery efforts searching for victims of the hurricane and a shelter that was helping more than 500 survivors were “less than 10 miles away.”