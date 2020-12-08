Vaccination efforts are beginning in several countries in an effort to finally bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States should be following suit shortly, with approval of Pfizer’s vaccine widely expected Thursday.
We have long known things could not return to the way they were before the virus until there was an effective vaccine. That appears to be close. But the damage the pandemic has wrought will not be easily reversed. Some businesses will not return. Others will be forever changed. The reality is that normal will look very different for many, even well after the masks are stowed and there are no longer limits on gatherings.
So far, most of the talk about assistance has been on federal COVID relief. That should continue to be a prime focus. But there’s another path we’d like to see both the state and federal governments take a hard look at. This is a golden opportunity to launch retraining programs to help those whose jobs aren’t returning.
The need to retrain workers and prepare them for careers that are less vulnerable to obsolescence is nothing new. We’ve seen it for decades in this country, as manufacturing first shifted to increased automation and then largely moved to other nations. The best jobs for the middle class a half-century ago are very different from what they are today. Even positions that weren’t immediately vulnerable to increasing technology have been significantly altered.
A bold initiative to help people get access to the training they need to find new jobs is something both sides of the aisle should be able to support. It’s not a permanent handout, but rather a means by which people can gain the tools they need to stand on their own feet. It’s a way of protecting them against needing the kind of social safety nets that can strain budgets, and helping them get into the position of being a productive taxpayer with a reasonable level of comfort in life.
The Chippewa Valley is well positioned to play a role in such a plan. The presence of the UW-Eau Claire and CVTC campuses, as well as UW-Stout and other institutions, means the resources to offer classes and retraining are already present. The infrastructure exists here in a way that is lacking in many areas.
Such a retraining initiative could, in theory, be tied into the unemployment assistance already offered to people. Those who engage in the retraining programs could perhaps be shielded from loss of benefits.
The benefits of large-scale opportunities to retrain for careers would likely be long-lasting. There has been significant concern in recent years about the growing disparity between the incomes of the middle class and those of the nation’s top earners. The gap’s growth has accelerated, and there are sober economists who believe such a trend is risky to the nation’s economic health.
Offering people a means to re-establish themselves in the middle class, and to further strengthen the middle class itself, would be a means of addressing those concerns. It would revitalize what has been the nation’s primary economic engine for more than a century, beginning a new effort to preserve what most people recognize as the American Dream.
There are significant details to be worked out before any such initiative can begin. But we see this as an effort well worth serious examination. The world will continue to change after the pandemic, and leaving people further behind after they lost ground during such an extraordinary event is a lost opportunity for the country.
It will take political will, but members of state legislatures and of Congress should not pass up the chance to revitalize the American middle class at a time it needs the help. Offering the chance to gain new skills that are better suited to today’s job market and to the needs of the foreseeable future seems a worthy use of our nation’s resources.
There’s an opportunity here. We hope our political leaders are willing to take advantage of it.