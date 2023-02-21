There can be little question that the approach to education has shifted as a result of the pandemic. While some form of remote classwork would likely have become commonplace regardless, we don’t doubt that the shift was accelerated by district’s efforts to cope with the sudden loss of traditional classroom settings.

We’re now close to three years removed from that wrenching adjustment. Remote classroom sessions have changed things significantly, especially with regard to situations when winter weather interferes with the ability to get students to school safely. Classroom instruction remains the priority, as it should be, but the increased flexibility and well-tested alternatives have their place.