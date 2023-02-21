There can be little question that the approach to education has shifted as a result of the pandemic. While some form of remote classwork would likely have become commonplace regardless, we don’t doubt that the shift was accelerated by district’s efforts to cope with the sudden loss of traditional classroom settings.
We’re now close to three years removed from that wrenching adjustment. Remote classroom sessions have changed things significantly, especially with regard to situations when winter weather interferes with the ability to get students to school safely. Classroom instruction remains the priority, as it should be, but the increased flexibility and well-tested alternatives have their place.
Unfortunately, we’re seeing what could probably best be called complacency creep in. There’s a difference between a well-known approach and one that is immune to improvement. And, in our discussions with parents, there’s still considerable room for improvement to remote class days.
The biggest factor seems to us to be the one-size-fits-all approaches many districts are using. Online requirements are being executed in similar ways for a wide range of student ages, regardless of whether the students in question are being appropriately tasked.
That shouldn’t come as a major surprise. Nor is it necessarily a harsh criticism. Broad-brush approaches are the hallmark of new initiatives, and fine-tuning can take considerable time. Three years may seem like forever in this case, but we’re still very much in the early stages of what could well become an entirely new approach to education.
What concerns us is that an approach that serves teachers and students at older grades probably doesn’t work as seamlessly for younger students. There can be no question that the gulf between a student’s abilities for both execution of tasks and focus as a first-grade student is immense when compared to a middle school student. The sheer life experience of a 13-year-old dwarfs that of a 6-year-old, and there should be no pretending the two students are capable of the same level of responsibility.
Older students are much more capable of handling multiple check in times and self-directed work. Yet the expectations placed on younger students are strikingly similar to those for their older peers. That approach inevitably deputizes parents into being the equivalent of classroom monitors, coaxing their children to fulfill expectations that are not, arguably, age appropriate.
We sympathize with school districts in these situations. Good answers are elusive. They’re caught between the need to meet state and federal requirements for education and the reality that parents are not — and should not be — the equivalent of deputy instructors.
What the situation calls for is a shift in the bureaucratic instinct for one-size solutions. It’s not unreasonable to think students who are in middle school or high school should be capable of checking in online with their classes and maintaining their schedules during the day, even if they’re not physically in the school. Learning discipline and focus is a critical task at those ages, and they will inevitably be expected to display those traits within a very short time.
But placing those same expectations on younger students is asking for trouble. Without changes we see no way to avoid frustration and alienation for the very parents who must be teachers’ closest allies. Thus the expectations and demands must change.
That’s going to require serious work by those who set the requirements for school districts. It means state and federal lawmakers will need to think differently, to delve into details on how best to adjust online expectations for the youngest students. That’s not often their strong point, but they must get this right.
It’s also going to mean bureaucracy within the educational establishment will have to adapt. School boards, oversight bodies and administrators are going to have to have uncomfortable discussions about whether they can set blanket policies in the manner which they have become accustomed. They’re going to have to second-guess themselves on established policy, and knee-jerk defenses won’t help.
There is no reasonable argument against reviewing and refining the current approaches. Perfection is not possible. Improvement is. And that is the goal we advocate here.
Education is crucial for our society. There are few endeavors that are more important for every single person. We have to get this right, and right now that means we need to reassess some approaches.