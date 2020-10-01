The concerns in Wisconsin about rising numbers of hospitalizations from COVID-19 are a real reason to worry. While most hospitals still have some beds, there are a few that are having to send patients elsewhere for treatment. That’s hardly ideal.
This week the Associated Press reported that hospitals in our state were treating more than 600 patients, with about a third of those in intensive care. Appleton’s hospital has exceeded its capacity in the COVID unit, and so patients are being sent to another about 40 miles away.
It’s not a surprise to see the state’s hospitalizations rising. It makes sense that the number of people in hospitals trails the number of confirmed cases. While some illnesses cause immediate, severe symptoms, it usually takes time for COVID to build to the point someone needs care in a hospital. And, with Wisconsin’s raw number of cases rising for more than a month, that trailing indicator is catching up.
What we’ve seen since this spring is that the United States has had different outbreaks in different regions. The peak of 70,000 new cases this past summer is much higher than what the national numbers are now, but a greater percentage of those new cases is in the Midwest than ever before. The epicenter of the nation’s pandemic has shifted from New York to Florida to, now, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
Wisconsin’s numbers are sobering. Less than 20 percent of the state’s hospital beds are now available for new patients. Four out of every five are occupied. Not all of those are COVID cases, of course, but it’s impossible to plausibly state that hospitals couldn’t use the space those patients are now taking up.
This isn’t to blame people sick enough from COVID to need hospitalization. That doesn’t make sense. When you’re sick and need help, that’s the bottom line. You have to get the help you need.
What it should be is a wake-up call for those of us fortunate enough thus far to avoid having contracted the virus. The resources we’ll depend on if we get sick are being strained. That means our best bet is to do everything we can to stay well.
Look at the numbers right now. The number of active cases is higher than it was in the spring, when we all took significant steps to keep ourselves and our communities safe. Why, then, would you not take steps to limit your exposure now?
The only way this pandemic can be brought under control before a vaccine is widely available is for people to take precautions. While government-ordered closures this spring did help curb transmission, there appears to be no stomach for such steps today from either those in office or from the public. Thus, safety becomes an individual responsibility.
Please, carefully weigh whether your activities serve your personal safety. We understand people cannot stay in a sealed room indefinitely. People need to go get groceries, gas and other essentials. No less important is the occasional opportunity to get out of the house or apartment simply to maintain one’s mental health. But there are activities that can benefit your health while protecting it, and that is what we’re trying to encourage.
Take a walk or a hike. Take a bike ride. There are plenty of parks and trails to do so on, and it’s easy to keep your distance from others while getting that exercise. Besides, getting outside will be a lot less comfortable in a couple months.
Think carefully about whether activities with others carry elevated risks. Not all activities are the same. There’s a world of difference between a quick stop into a store or restaurant to pick up an order and lingering amid a large crowd.
Wear a mask while you’re in public. It’s not that difficult. No, it’s not comfortable at first, but you really will get used to it.
Keep washing your hands routinely. Use warm water and soap. If you’re not able to get to a sink, hand sanitizer can help.
Cover your coughs and sneezes. Experts recommend using the inside of your arm rather than your hands. And wearing a mask gives you an added layer of protection.
Stay home if you’re sick. That goes for other illnesses than just COVID, by the way. Flu season is approaching, and we don’t want it either.
There are reasons to be concerned right now. The numbers are going in the wrong direction. But whether they continue to do so is largely in our own hands. It’s up to us. We get to determine a large part of how bad the pandemic will be for the coming months. Let’s make the right choice.