Last week’s announcement that the Mayo Clinic Health System is ending labor and delivery services in Menomonie and Barron is a concern when viewed as a rural health care issue. But, given trends over the past couple decades, it shouldn’t be a surprise.
The system announced those services would be consolidated at Mayo’s Eau Claire facility. There’s no reason to think this change will alter care or quality at the facility, but it definitely changes things for those who would otherwise have relied on services closer to home.
Mayo said the decision was driven by an inability to recruit personnel to fill open positions in Menomonie and Barron “over the past two years.” And officials stressed that prenatal and postpartum care will continue to be offered at both locations.
That detail is easy to skip over, but it’s hugely important. Travel times for rural patients are an important consideration, as is access to transportation. Having prenatal and postpartum services closer at hand makes it much more likely pregnant women will be able to access those services.
The National Institutes of Health says prenatal care is key to avoiding or addressing complications arising during pregnancy. The ability to simply keep appointments goes a long way toward giving doctors the opportunity to spot problems and address them before they can become threats to the health of the mother or baby.
A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2020 shows how rural areas are being affected. It looked at changes between 2014 and 2018. In those years noncore counties, non-metropolitan counties that are also not part of a micropolitan statistical area, saw the most declines in hospital-based obstetric services. The results aren’t a surprise. Those same areas have seen difficulties in simply keeping hospitals open.
It’s also unsurprising that the same study found risk of infant and maternal mortality increased for rural residents that didn’t have those services. Keeping services aside from labor and delivery available in Barron and Menomonie should, according to the evidence available, help mitigate risk for the region.
At the same time, the shift of labor and delivery services does raise concerns in cases when a rural woman goes into labor unexpectedly or has an unusually fast labor. The Centers for Disease Control has recognized that travelling long distances for specialty or emergency care poses a risk in itself. Cases like the one we wrote about last week, in which a Chippewa County dispatcher had to talk a father-to-be through a roadside delivery, could become more likely.
The trend toward rural areas losing access to health care is nothing new. Part of that is due to simple population shifts. It wasn’t until the first decades of the 20th Century that the percentage of Americans living in rural areas fell below 50 percent. After a pause in the 1970, 1980 and 1990 censuses, each of which saw about 25 percent of the population in rural settings, the slide has continued. Today, the percentage of Americans in rural areas has fallen to approximately 15 percent.
The availability of health care in rural settings has largely mirrored that fall. As it has done so, the health of rural America has suffered. Rural Americans are at greater risk of death from heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke and accidental injuries than urban residents, according to the CDC. And that’s not attributable solely to the fact rural residents tend to be older.
Mayo’s complaint about difficulties in recruiting physicians is echoed by innumerable hospitals across the country, large and small. There are few indeed without their own stories about the challenges they face. This is an area that state and federal resources need to be brought to bear.
The form and approaches are up for debate, but the need is not. The simple reality is that rural health care is dying on the vine. There are real hurdles to finding the people needed to provide rural health care.
Government is probably not the sole solution here. But there seems to be a valid role to play, and we don’t see the sense of urgency that would seem appropriate. Continuation of the current trends puts people at risk when they shouldn’t be, and that’s not acceptable.