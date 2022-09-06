Last week’s announcement that the Mayo Clinic Health System is ending labor and delivery services in Menomonie and Barron is a concern when viewed as a rural health care issue. But, given trends over the past couple decades, it shouldn’t be a surprise.

The system announced those services would be consolidated at Mayo’s Eau Claire facility. There’s no reason to think this change will alter care or quality at the facility, but it definitely changes things for those who would otherwise have relied on services closer to home.