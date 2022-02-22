In the mind of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Monday’s speech about Ukrainian and Russian history was a master class in demonstrating his nation’s forbearance even when faced with aggressive neighbors bent on curtailing the glorious destiny of the Russian state. It was, of course, nothing of the sort.
Putin’s speech was, rather, an ahistorical fever dream drenched in nostalgia for the Soviet Union, one which even his allies were reluctant to endorse. Western nations need to understand it for what it was. Denial of a nation’s historical existence must always be viewed as a direct threat and a statement of ambition.
Putin’s designs for dismemberment and absorption of Ukraine date to at least 2014, when Russia forcibly annexed the Crimea and separatists in eastern Ukraine were bolstered by the presence of Russian military forces. Russian denials of involvement were undermined by social media. Metadata embedded in soldiers’ photos showed precisely where they were. The war in Luhansk and Donbas has simmered since, claiming more than 14,000 lives.
The claims by Russia depend on the fiction that Ukraine was never really an independent nation, that it was carved away from Russia. Ludicrously, Putin said that act was accomplished by Vladimir Lenin, the Soviet Union’s first ruler.
While it is true that Ukraine, like many European nations, does not have unbroken centuries of independence, nationalist claims of an independent Ukraine date back to at least the mid-18th century. Ukraine was unified in January 1919, though that short-lived bid for independence was undermined by civil war. In March 1919 the Ukranian Soviet Socialist Republic was declared. Fighting continued into the early 1920s, but Ukraine was eventually forcibly joined to the Soviet Union under Lenin’s auspices.
That’s not a minor point. Bear in mind that the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was not, at least in theory, composed of subordinate states. Instead, it was to be a union of nations. This is why Joseph Stalin was, in 1917, made People’s Commissar for Nationalities. It was in this capacity that he signed the Decree on Nationality, which granted national minorities both the right to self-determination and the right to secede.
The decree was a legal fiction, of course. When Ukranians sought to assert either of those rights, the Soviet government crushed those efforts. Historians, including Cold War expert Anne Applebaum, have convincingly concluded the Ukranian famine of 1932-33, called the Holodomor, was largely a man-made crisis designed to destroy Ukranian resistance to Soviet control.
History, in other words, forcefully argues against Putin’s central thesis of non-nationality for Ukraine. While legal independence only arrived in 1991, following the disintegration of the USSR, there can be little genuine doubt that it has been a nation for far longer.
There is historical irony that the west’s conference preceding Putin’s move to recognize Ukranian separatist regions and send in Russian troops took place in Munich. The parallels to the German demands on the Sudetenland in 1938 are obvious. This time, though, there was no Chamberlain. No western leader was willing to approve dismemberment of Ukraine in exchange for a dictator’s promises of peace.
The response, instead, has been immediate sanctions against Russia. Germany has declared the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a linchpin of Russian economic dreams, dead. The U.K. has announced sanctions against Russian banks and high-level individuals. The U.S. plans its own response and Turkey, which had warmed to Moscow in recent years, called Putin’s actions “unacceptable.”
Such unity in responses is encouraging. It is, if not Churchillian defiance to aggression, at least indicative of lessons learned. The same can be said of Ukraine, which has displayed remarkable restraint in the face of the past weeks’ provocations by the Russian-backed separatists.
Why is such a response so critical? Remember, Putin’s recent demands include rolling back NATO membership to only nations included as of 1997. It takes little imagination to conclude aggression against members like Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which were former Soviet republics, and even long-independent nations like Poland, would follow such a concession. The unified response leaves little doubt such aggression would be met with NATO’s full force.
We hope the situation does not devolve into a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But it is clear that if Putin hoped to find cracks in the west’s resolve to curtail his misguided imperial ambitions, he has been disappointed.