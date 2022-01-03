Monday’s story about the Bolton Refuge House’s work with area bars to prevent sexual assault is both heartening and discouraging. It’s one of these things that shouldn’t really be necessary. The fact that it is says some deeply troubling things about our society.
The fact the Bolton Refuge House is working to offer bystander intervention education to bars in Eau Claire, Buffalo and Jackson counties is welcome. It’s easy to ignore problems or, worse, identify them and decide there’s nothing you can do. It takes effort and a willingness to step up to improve society, and that’s what’s happening here.
Katelyn Wonderlin, a sexual assault victim advocate for Bolton, said the goal is to bring more venues into the SAFE Bar Network. That’s a nationwide network in which staffs are trained to watch for red flags and intervene in potentially risky situations.
We’ve heard of some remarkably innovative approaches to this issue in the past. Several different groups have worked to create fingernail polish that changes color when exposed to drugs that can incapacitate people. The idea is that a wearer can stir a drink with a finger to unobtrusively check for safety.
Some bars have put signs in women’s bathrooms that tell the reader help is available if they need to get out of a situation with a date. Ordering a specific drink signals the bartender to call a ride for the person who orders it, without overtly alerting the person she is with.
While both of those initiatives are primarily aimed at women, it is also true that the majority of sexual assault victims are women. It’s natural that those efforts would be focused on protecting the people most at risk.
But that’s where Wonderlin made a critical point. The long-term goal has to be more than preventing an attack here and there. It must be changing the culture.
“Training like this starts the conversation about sexual violence prevention and reinforces the fact that preventing violence is something everyone can take part in,” she said.
Bolton spokeswoman Cassie Pearson made much the same point: “One of our missions as an organization is to provide community education and sexual violence prevention, and this program helps fulfill that mission beautifully,” she said.
This is a long overdue conversation. It’s a difficult one to have. Human nature often urges us to avoid such discomfort, to push things off and say it’s a talk for another day. That’s understandable. But it’s also the wrong approach. Another day too often becomes never.
Difficult discussions must take place. There will always be excuses. There will always be reasons to wait. Delays don’t protect, though. They don’t give people the information they need. They don’t change cultural norms in the kind of way that needs to happen.
We can hear part of the response now. It starts off “Not all men … .” That’s true. The majority of men are not going to assault people, sexually or otherwise. But it is also true that the majority of those who do commit such acts are men. And men have an important role to play in these discussions, ensuring that respect and consent are bedrock values in their own circles.
Personal responsibility and vigilance will always be necessary. There’s no replacement for being aware of your surroundings, no protection against voluntarily overindulging or otherwise engaging in risky behavior. That goes for everyone. At the same time, there is an indisputable need for efforts to prevent sexual violence. The Eau Claire Police Department recorded 79 sex offenses in 2020, the last year for which data is currently available. That number was suppressed somewhat by the pandemic. In 2018 and 2019 the community saw 116 and 105 reports, respectively. Those figures show there is still work to be done.
There is no magic solution that can end sexual violence. That does not mean that doing nothing is an option, though. Work like what is taking place now will make our community safer for everyone, and that is a worthy goal in itself.
We hope area bars take part in the training being offered. It’s a good step to show their commitment to the safety of their patrons.
We just hope they don’t need to put the training into use very often.