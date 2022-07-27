Last Friday’s crash in Ashland wasn’t local news. But it sent shockwaves across the state because of who it involved.

Janet Bewley, the Wisconsin Senate’s minority leader, reportedly pulled out of a beach entrance on Lake Superior and into the path of an oncoming car. That car struck Bewley’s vehicle, then spun across the highway and was hit by another vehicle. The crash killed Alyssa Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter.