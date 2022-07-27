Last Friday’s crash in Ashland wasn’t local news. But it sent shockwaves across the state because of who it involved.
Janet Bewley, the Wisconsin Senate’s minority leader, reportedly pulled out of a beach entrance on Lake Superior and into the path of an oncoming car. That car struck Bewley’s vehicle, then spun across the highway and was hit by another vehicle. The crash killed Alyssa Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter.
The crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed. But there are some troubling details that have emerged. An intern with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was apparently on the phone with Bewley when the crash happened. Earlier in that interview, Bewley mentioned having had cataract surgery the previous day.
The interview itself raises the question of whether Bewley was paying proper attention while behind the wheel. It’s also hard to say whether the prior day’s surgery could have compromised her ability to drive safely. We’re sure investigators are looking at both of those questions.
We’re also sure they’re looking at potential issues with visibility and the other vehicles involved in the crash. Right now there’s a lot of information that’s just not known, and it will have a very significant effect on any legal action to come.
Answers will come in time. But the fact two people were killed raises the urgency of the questions far beyond what would be the case in a run-of-the-mill fender bender. This is a tragedy, regardless of any other factors which may emerge.
What we hope people take away from this situation is simple. It doesn’t matter who you are, what your job is. It doesn’t matter how safely you have driven in the past or in the future. What matters every single time you get behind the wheel is how safe you are at that moment.
There’s probably never going to be a scenario in which every single crash can be prevented. People make mistakes. That’s part of being human. Technology can help. A number of vehicles now alert drivers when they drift out of their lanes. Others have rear-facing cameras that can see behind the vehicle better than the driver. Both have most likely saved lives. Future developments will, too.
But there is simply no replacement for an attentive, engaged driver. There never will be. Even the so-called autopilot features debuting now in vehicles need a driver at the wheel for safety.
The physics of a car crash pay absolutely no attention to the wealth, power, or lack thereof that those involved may possess outside of the crash. All that matters is that instant.
As used to driving as most of us are, it’s easy to forget that doing it well is actually fairly complex. You’re depending on your own ability to spot potential issues and on other drivers to behave in a predictable way. When any of that goes wrong, mistakes happen.
There’s a tree limb blocking part of the stop sign? Unless you’re watching for that splash of red as you approach the corner, you may plow right through. Topping a blind hillside? You’re trusting there isn’t something blocking the lane just on the other side. And that’s before you throw in Bambi and his friends being transfixed by the headlights or a sudden blowout that wrenches the wheel to one side. Driving safely is difficult.
The thing is, it’s not so difficult that it’s beyond most people’s abilities. Hubris, boredom and a lack of caution are the bigger hurdles to overcome.
It’s up to each person to be safe each and every time they get into the driver’s seat. The responsibility is so fundamental, so routine, that it’s easy to forget just how important it is. Crashes can happen just about any time, any place. They can have life-altering consequences for far more than just those in the vehicles involved.
It’s about safety. It always is. And that is something we just can’t forget.