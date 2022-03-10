We’re coming up on what may well be the single most dreaded day of the calendar year. Monday is the day we go back to work after the time changes in the spring.
Sure, Sunday is when it happens. But most of us get to sleep in at least a little. We get to ease into the change just a bit. No such luck with Monday. That’s when the reality of the lost hour slaps you right in the face. It turns up the volume on your alarm clock and laughs in the face of coffee (or whatever other source of caffeine you may be turning to in desperation). You trudge out into the morning with your reaction times on a 10-second delay to face hordes of drivers who are in exactly the same shape.
No wonder car crashes spike on that day.
As we said about this time last year, we’d prefer a permanent solution. No more jumping back and forth. No more trying to figure out how to update the time in your car and on the stove twice a year. And, of the two, we’d probably go with permanent Daylight Saving Time. Winter mornings would definitely be dimmer, but there’s something to be said for the long summer evenings.
Evidence supporting the purported gains from the time changes is stunningly lacking. When you look for studies that back up the moves, there aren’t many to go on. There is, on the other hand, considerable evidence that the change itself does raise risk on the roads. There’s even growing evidence of a health toll during the week after the spring change, as people’s bodies work harder to catch up with the newly-imposed schedule.
And that’s not even taking into account the havoc the changes play with the schedules of overnight workers. The change happens in the very early morning, so most people aren’t affected. But that’s not true of people who have to work night shifts, including people in critical roles such as hospitals and public safety.
There’s growing resistance to this biannual torment. A number of states have passed legislation seeking an end to Daylight Saving Time. About half have at least considered such moves. But, despite the general popularity of such plans, there’s not much unity in how to do it. Some states want to have standard time year-round. Others want to spring forward permanently.
Allowing such divergent approaches to be enacted at the state level would inevitably cause confusion. We’d likely adapt eventually. Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe Daylight Saving Time, disrupting the system already, and they seem to be doing just fine. But there’s a big difference between two states doing so, especially when one is in the middle of the Pacific, and having the Lower 48 taking a piecemeal approach to time.
That means someone has to make a federal case out of this, and that Congress must act to make any changes reality. We’re not holding our breath. Since Daylight Saving Time changes were set nationally by the Uniform Time Act of 1966, Congress has tweaked things twice. The shift went from six to seven months in 1995, and to eight months in 2005. At that rate we’ll get to year-round Daylight Saving Time in approximately 2165.
It’s unlikely to actually take that long, of course, but there’s something to be said for dealing with a situation this absurd by being absurd.
Regardless of what action is eventually taken (or not, depending on your optimism about Congress’ functionality), there’s one thing about the time change that is absolutely not ridiculous. The campaign to remind people about changing the batteries in smoke detectors and checking to make sure they work when the time changes is a real benefit. It’s easy to overlook such devices, but doing so is a clear risk. We’d put good money on the semi-annual reminders having saved lives.
So, while you’re preparing to grumble and complain about the lost sleep that’s heading your way, please take the time to make sure your smoke detectors are in good working order. We can be a little hyperbolic about the price paid in sleep each spring, but fire safety is one thing you’ll never hear us take lightly.