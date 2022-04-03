The Russian withdrawal from areas around Kyiv were always going to be greeted with dismay. This is a war zone, and significant damage is inevitable in regions where there has been fighting on the scale of what we’ve seen over the past five weeks.
But what is being found seems to be much worse than anyone anticipated. The apparent slaughter of civilians in the formerly Russian-held areas is inexcusable. There can be no question that military units have an absolute responsibility to avoid harm to noncombatants, and there is strong evidence Russian soldiers abdicated that responsibility.
The discovery of people shot dead with hands bound behind them and some who showed signs of torture add to the already high burden of responsibility on the Russian head of state. Vladimir Putin has pursued an unprovoked and unjustified war, one that includes the commission of war crimes.
This significantly complicates the negotiations to end the war. Where the international community might previously have been willing to urge cessation of territory in eastern Ukraine and the Crimea in exchange for peace, that argument is much harder to make today. It is clear that Ukranian citizens would not be safe under Russian rule. No responsible leader can wash his hands of his countrymen’s well being unless there is no other choice, and that is what such a demand would now ask of Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The revelation of such crimes is also likely to harden European attitudes on the continued use of Russian exports, primarily oil and natural gas. Lithuania, a former Soviet republic that is clearly in Putin’s crosshairs given his demand for NATO membership rollbacks, has eliminated imports of gas from Russia and challenged the Euorpean Union to do the same. While Europe has been slow to take that step, it seems unlikely Lithuania will be the last nation to take this action.
It may be impossible to overstate the changes Putin’s recklessness have wrought. Europe has shaken off a decade of bickering, uniting to condemn his aggression. Even our own fractious government is largley united behind the need for severe, ongoing sanctions against those who hold power in Russia.
Militaries worldwide are watching the conflict closely. Poor training and low morale may explain much of the Russian military’s failure to execute plans for a rapid victory, but there is also considerable attention being paid to the success of anti-tank weaponry. A key component of military thinking for a century is being re-evaluated.
The need to control the air over a battlefield has been reinforced. Ukrainian defenses have denied the Russian air force that control, and a high price has been paid. It also means ground troops have lacked the support they most likely expected, which could deepen the morale problems.
Intelligence is often overlooked as an important factor in conflicts, at least by the civilian world, but it has played a critical role in the current war. The United States has been unusually open with intelligence reports, using them to put a spotlight on Russian moves before the invasion and to apply pressure in advance of actions during the war.
The release of such information is unprecedented, but it has played a key role in denying the Kremlin control of the narrative surrounding the war. Russia has proven itself adept in past years at creating misinformation and doubt. That ability has been severely curtailed in this conflict, not least because western nations preemptively laid out information for the world to see.
For all of that, it’s hard to say what’s coming next. The view that Russia will concentrate its efforts on eastern and southern Ukraine is widely held. It would make some strategic sense — that’s likely the only way Russia can get a victory of any sort prior to the early May deadline some have suggested Putin wants. But, if it’s obvious to the west, it’s also obvious to Ukrainian defenders, who have shown themselves remarkably effective.
The fallout from this conflict will last for decades. We’re seeing a turning point unfold for Europe and, likely, the rest of the world. Part of that will include efforts to bring those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine to justice. And it will include continuing adjustments to European security agreements.
The damage will take years to repair. But there doesn’t need to be more. This war can end at any time, and we hope Putin sees that soon.