We’ll give scammers this: they’re persistent. The most recent issues are the return of calls trying to get people to send money to clear up nonexistent arrest warrants.
The numbers have been high enough that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release that said the scam calls began locally in June and continue to irk local residents. They’re not thrilled that the scammers are calling and, in some cases, pretending to be from their office.
Scammers tell people they have warrants out and that their arrest is imminent. Unless, that is, they pay off the caller. Cash or gift cards are the usual demands.
Let’s look at that for a second. First, that’s not the way any legitimate law enforcement agency behaves. High-pressure demands don’t produce the results officers want. At best they tip off a suspect to the pending arrest, giving that person time to evade officers and deputies.
While some fines can indeed be paid in cash, it’s not going to happen via phone call. And no law enforcement agency or court will ever allow anyone to pay off a fine using gift cards. That’s a major red flag in itself.
What the caller is in fact engaged in is extortion. It’s a crime. The best advice, officials say, is to hang up.
But let’s say you’re really worried. It’s not difficult to clear up whether there is a warrant out for your arrest. In Eau Claire County, you can call the sheriff’s office at 715-839-4709. You’ll be talking with a real employee and you’ll get the truth about whether any warrants exist.
It’s tempting to wonder why scammers keep trying these grifts. To any reasonable person they’re ludicrous, at least when you aren’t having to respond on the fly. The explanation is simple: cons like this pay off.
Remember, when you answer the phone and immediately get hit with this, you don’t have much time to step back and think rationally. That’s part of the intent. If a scammer can keep you off balance, they’ve already gotten an edge.
And these people aren’t novices. They’ve honed this approach well, and they know how to apply pressure. It’s akin to the recipient being an amateur, playing against a professional. The best option is to not play. Don’t try to talk your way through things. Hang up, and give the real authorities a call instead.
Scams like this are a numbers game. Let’s say a scammer makes 100 calls, and half of the people have spam filters on that don’t even let the calls go through. Out of the 50 remaining, maybe 10 actually answer. And of those 10, only one pays up.
That sounds like a lot of work. But if the call is automated, it can be done with little effort. And the payoff for getting that one person to fall for a scam can be hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Automation also expands the number of targets well beyond the 100 we used here for simplicity’s sake. If you get 1% of a thousand calls per day to pay up, and if those payments are a few hundred dollars apiece, well ... you get the picture.
This probably isn’t the last time the local authorities will have to send out warnings about scams. And, inevitably, some local residents will be burned by scammers. Your best defense will always be hanging up, and making a call you control if you need more information.
• • •
One quick note on an unrelated subject. You’ve noticed the layout differences yesterday and today. They’re not a permanent change.
There have been some significant mechanical issues with the press, and those slowed the process considerably. We have more papers to print than just the Leader-Telegram, and we had to make some adjustments to ensure things didn’t get backed up too badly. The plant manager at the press said it was a choice between slimming down for a couple days or getting the paper to readers mid-morning.
While we’re writing this before the repairs are finished, they are being done. And we fully expect to be back to normal with Friday’s weekend edition.
Thanks for being patient with us while this got sorted out.